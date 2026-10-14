Son’s cancer death leaves meds, therapy unused, Hyderabad hospital to pay Rs 63,000

The couple had approached the hospital, which provide alternative /ayurvedic immunotherapy for chronic diseases, for their son suffering from cancer.

The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed a hospital to refund Rs 53,000 to a couple for unused medicines and unavailed therapy sessions after their son died of cancer, holding that retaining money without a valid reason amounts to unjust enrichemnet of unfair trade practice, and also directed them to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and legal expenses.

President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy observed that the couple was entitled to a refund along with compensation for the mental agony suffered after the death of their son.

“Withholding or refusing the refund, especially under such unfortunate circumstances involving the death of the patient before even consuming the medicines and the therapy sessions taken by the patient, unrendered therapy sessions, which not only amounts to unjust enrichment but also constitutes unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party(hospital),” the September 9 order said.