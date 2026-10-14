Son’s cancer death leaves meds, therapy unused, Hyderabad hospital to pay Rs 63,000

4 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 06:00 PM IST
The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed a hospital to refund Rs 53,000 to a couple for unused medicines and unavailed therapy sessions after their son died of cancer, holding that retaining money without a valid reason amounts to unjust enrichemnet of unfair trade practice, and also directed them to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and legal expenses.
President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy observed that the couple was entitled to a refund along with compensation for the mental agony suffered after the death of their son.
“Withholding or refusing the refund, especially under such unfortunate circumstances involving the death of the patient before even consuming the medicines and the therapy sessions taken by the patient, unrendered therapy sessions, which not only amounts to unjust enrichment but also constitutes unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party(hospital),” the September 9 order said.
The order added, “Despite repeated requests by the complainants, the opposite party failed to refund the amount to the complainants that was paid for the unavailed services and unconsumed products. Further, for reasons best known, the Opposite Party did not appear and contest in the proceedings before this Commission to contest the claim despite paper publication.”
Dead son, unused therapy sessions and medicines
The complainants, a 64-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband, approached Kalpataru Ayurveda Hospitals for supplementary immunity-supportive treatment to support their son, who was undergoing chemotherapy for colorectal cancer. On September 17, 2025, the couple paid a total amount of Rs 58,300 to the hospitals, which provide alternative /ayurvedic immunotherapy for chronic diseases.
Later, the couple’s son developed complications, underwent surgery, and died on October 24, 2025. The medication and remaining therapy sessions went unused. The parents returned the medicines and repeatedly sought a refund through emails, WhatsApp messages, and a legal notice dated January 12, but the hospital did not respond or return the money.
As per the docket proceedings, the notice in the complaint sent from the Commission was returned with endorsement ‘no such person at the address ‘, and the notice through paper publication remained non-responsive. As there is no representation on behalf of the hospital, their right to file written submissions was forfeited and the matter proceeded ex parte.
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The couple submitted that, after the demise of their son, they informed the hospital and sought a refund of the amount paid towards the medicines and the therapy sessions, as they have not been utilised due to the unfortunate death of the patient/complainant’s son, but the Opposite Party failed to refund the amount despite several request letters and reminders.
The commission noted there was neither any representation on behalf of the hospital nor any evidence or material placed on record by them to demonstrate any valid legal, statutory, or contractual reason for withholding or refusing the refund. It directed the hospital to refund Rs 53,000 towards the cost of unused medicines and unutilized therapy sessions and Rs 10,000 towards compensation and costs of legal expenses.
Takeaway
This ruling highlights that, withholding or refusing the refund, under such unfortunate circumstances involving the death of the patient before even consuming the medicines and the therapy sessions taken by the patient, unrendered therapy sessions not only amount to unjust enrichment but also constitute unfair trade practice
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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