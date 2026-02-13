Song row: Acknowledge Dagar brothers’ performance, SC asks A R Rahman

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, said he will take instructions regarding the court’s suggestion. “To the limited extent of the first performer, let me come back.”

By: Express News Service
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 08:52 PM IST
Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, said he will take instructions regarding the court's suggestion
The Supreme Court on Friday told Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman that “there should be some acknowledgement” of the fact that the music in Tamil blockbuster Ponniyan Selvan-II was drawn from the “Shiva Stuti” first performed by the legendary Dhrupad singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar’s predecessors, the renowned Junior Dagar Brothers.

“I think there should be some acknowledgement. This is not a fight between professions…They have been traditional worshippers of classical music,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi who was part of a two-judge bench, presided by CJI Surya Kant, said.

The bench was hearing the Ustad’s appeal challenging the September 24, 2015 ruling by a division bench of Delhi HC against the Ustad. Earlier, a single judge bench of the HC had ruled in favour of the Ustad.

Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Rahman, said he will take instructions regarding the court’s suggestion. “To the limited extent of the first performer, let me come back.”

Appearing for the appellant, Advocates Neel Mason and Arjun Harkauli said, “there is a tradition of a certain way of singing…we are not claiming right on that. However, what is protected under the Copyright Act is a particular composition. I am claiming rights, through my father and brother, on that one composition, not the entire style of singing. Nor am I saying nobody else can sing in the same Dagarwani manner. My father and my brother had created this composition…My right is in the composition not in the tradition, nor in the raag.”

According to the appellant, his late father and uncle, Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad N Zahiruddin Dagar, respectively, had composed and rendered the “Shiva Stuti” in the 1970s. It was sung by the Junior Dagar Brothers at the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam in 1978 and was recorded and affixed in a CD by a music label called PAN Records. He claimed that “this fixation as per law was proof of copyright authorship and ownership” and “there is no evidence on record of any prior performance of the same musical composition.”

Rahman “admittedly had access to the…composition” and “utilised” it “in his sound recording titled Veera Raja Veera” in the movie PS-II.

Justice Bagchi said that “whether this tune…was your creation or whether you had got it from the Dagar tradition itself and sung it for the first time in 1978” is something that needs to be argued upon.

Justice Bagchi said, “so far as the originality, you definitely have made out a case…We want to examine authorship. Because first performance does not necessarily mean authorship. And whatever you presented before the first court was on the first performance. Your case is more in the form of an inference from first performance that had it been earlier created, it would have been performed earlier and the onus is on the defendant to probabilise. He brings in Amir Khusro’s” composition “which both the courts hold that there is a variation between the sultaal you have performed and Khusro’s Dhrupad tradition. So in this situation, it would need independent…evidence on your part that the creation was never there in the predecessors of the Dagar tradition in singing the Dhrupad in Sultaal. If you do it, you make out a case.”

Justice Bagchi told Singhvi, “The predecessor of the defendant, the two brothers, were part of the Dagarwani tradition which you have already acknowledged and irrespective of anything, the originality of the tune is undisputed.”

The CJI asked, “If some of these families like the Dagar bandhu gharana had not contributed to the shastriya sangeet… do you think these modern singers would have survived in the market?”

Justice Bagchi said, “There is a suggestion. There is a dispute as to the authorship. But there is no dispute as to the performer. In your slide you have said this is from Dagarwani tradition. If you could introduce that (it was) performed for the first time by the parents of Dagar… at least this can be done.”

The CJI said, “the word Dagarwani is not the appropriate word for them. They are known in the entire world, generations know and posterity will know, that Dagar bandhus, that gharana.”

Singhvi said the composition was also performed by the Gundecha brothers in 1991, followed by Uday Bhavalkar, Pandit Nirmalya Dey, and Kaberi Kar, “but he never asserts his rights. When I do it, he asserts.”

 

