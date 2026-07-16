Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: Delhi High Court hears plea seeking force feeding

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike in support of the CJP campaign, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. (ANI)

The Delhi High Court is hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical aid for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Yesterday, the court sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government.

Plea before court: The petition filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini seeks necessary aid to Wangchuk to improve his deteriorating health and ‘life-threatening’ health conditions. The plea also seeks directions to force-feed him through vital liquid diets, proteins, vitamins and essential for human life. The plea states that holding a peaceful protest at a public place is a fundamental, democratic right of the citizen, and that creating an impediment in holding such an activity would amount to a threat to the democratic values of our country. The plea further points out that such incidents have taken place in the past, and measures were taken to save the life of the protester. It states that in such situations, the government has rather been lauded for taking such wise steps in the discharge of its constitutional and public duty rather than being condemned or criticised.

Story continues below this ad Hunger strike: Wangchuk and the Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP is protesting and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of NEET-UG questions. They have also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after leaked examination papers. They have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which is the first day of the Monsoon Session. Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 11:04 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for Centre and State government Bench: Is there any mechanism in place to check his health condition? SG Mehta: Daily health check up is done. Bench: Do we have the reports? SG Mehta: Some private doctor also come to check Bench: Person needs to be regularly medically checked up by government doctors....Life is precious Jul 16, 2026 11:02 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: SG Mehta appears for Centre and State government SG Mehta: I am appearing for Centre and State Jul 16, 2026 11:02 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: Hearing begins Hearing begins Jul 16, 2026 10:55 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: SG Tushar Mehta appearing virtually Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta is appearing virtually for the Union of India. Jul 16, 2026 10:52 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: Hearing to begin shortly Bench has assembled, to take up the matter shortly. Jul 16, 2026 10:44 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: Yesterday's hearing The petitioner, advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, had yesterday told the court that it was a very sad and unfortunate situation where a human rights activist who is on protest in exercise of his fundamental rights is 'virtually committing Harakiri, the famous Japanese term for taking ones own life in front of the nation.' The court agreed to hear the case and accordingly sought the response from Centre and Delhi government. Jul 16, 2026 10:30 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Live Updates: Hearing today A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia will shortly hear the PIL seeking urgent medical aid to Wangchuk. Yesterday, the bench had served a notice to the Centre and Delhi government.

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