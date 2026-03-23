‘What is left?’: Supreme Court disposes of wife’s plea against Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act preemptively against individuals deemed a threat to public order or national security. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday disposed of the plea by climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act, after the Centre revoked it.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale remarked orally that there is nothing left in the matter to decide after the March 14 revocation. It disposed of the plea as infructuous.

As the court took up the matter for hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to hear it after the court vacation. However, Justice Kumar declined and asked, “What is left?”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said, “I would request Mr Sibal, let it be.”