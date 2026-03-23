‘What is left?’: Supreme Court disposes of wife’s plea against Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention

The Supreme Court Monday disposed of the plea by climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act, after the Centre revoked it.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale remarked orally that there is nothing left in the matter to decide after the March 14 revocation. It disposed of the plea as infructuous.
As the court took up the matter for hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to hear it after the court vacation. However, Justice Kumar declined and asked, “What is left?”
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, said, “I would request Mr Sibal, let it be.”
Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act preemptively against individuals deemed a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur.
Wangchuk was accused of playing a role in instigating the violent protests in Ladakh over demands for statehood and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, on September 24, 2025, which led to four deaths in police firing.
Angmo challenged this before the apex court, claiming that a “systematic campaign” had been “unleashed against” Wangchuk, accusing him of “links with Pakistan and China”. She said the charges were “baseless” and “floated with the sole object of defaming, maligning and discrediting his peaceful Gandhian movement” aimed at protecting the ecology of Ladakh.
On the other hand, the district magistrate of Leh said Wangchuk had been “indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community…”. The official added that, notwithstanding the passage of nearly a fortnight “since…Wangchuk was detained; no representation has been made by” him “to the detaining authority against his detention.”
During the hearing, Angmo sought to highlight alleged procedural lapses on the part of the detaining authorities, including the failure to provide copies of some of the speeches on which the authorities relied when authorising his detention.
Sibal also questioned the translation of some of Wangchuk’s speeches, saying it gave a completely wrong meaning to what the activist originally said.
On February 4, 2026, the court asked the Centre if there was any chance of a rethink on the detention, given that Wangchuk’s health is “not that good”. But the Centre said no. On February 11, it informed the court, “We have examined 24 times. He is fit, hale, and hearty. He had some digestive issues and he is being treated for that. There is nothing to worry [about]. Nothing alarming”.
On March 14, however, the Centre announced that it was revoking his detention with immediate effect. “The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the NSA”, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.