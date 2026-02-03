Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing plea against Wangchuk’s detention

Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, had approached the Supreme Court against his detention.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court today will hear the plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the matter at around 2.30pm.

What happened in the hearing: SG Tushar Mehta, on February 2, appearing for the Centre argued that Wangchuk was misleading the Gen Z to replicate what happened in Nepal last year. He also submitted that giving example of ‘Arab Spring’ uprising is an invitation to indulge into a kind of civil war with bloodbath. Mehta contended that the district magistrate would be guilty of dereliction of duty if he didn’t take cognisance of ‘serious things’ considering the sensitivity of the region.

What is the case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 3, 2026 01:24 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Item number 49 The matter is listed as item number 49 to be heard by the bench at around 2.30pm. Feb 3, 2026 01:20 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Centre to continue submissions Mehta will continue with his submissions today in response to the arguments of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing Angmo.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd