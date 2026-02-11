Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Centre informs Supreme Court that Wangchuk is ‘hale and hearty’

Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, had approached the Supreme Court against his detention.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will continue hearing a petition filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter today.

Earlier, the top Court had asked the Centre if there was any chance of a rethink with respect to the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), given that his health is “not that good”.

Story continues below this ad The Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj who appeared for the Centre had said that he will take instructions and apprise the bench. After Wangchuk had complained of frequent stomach pain, the court had on an earlier occasion allowed him to be examined by a specialist doctor. The medical report was subsequently submitted to the court. What is the case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 02:40 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Bench inquires Bench enquires about the detention order contents about specific allegations against Wangchuk Feb 11, 2026 02:39 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Nataraj's submissions ASG Nataraj: If the tempo of the society is affected or likely to affected, it’s enough. Feb 11, 2026 02:39 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Nataraj's submissions ASG Nataraj: There can be overlapping of public order, law and order and impact on the society as a whole Feb 11, 2026 02:36 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Nataraj's submissions Nataraj continues reading a judgment on public order and about act that leads to the disturbance of a community. Feb 11, 2026 02:31 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Nataraj's submissions Nataraj: The authorised officer, after examining the situation, whether some prevention is required, has passed the order. The order can be passed on suspicion, not necessarily that something has happened. Object is not to punish, it is to prevent something which is likely to happen Feb 11, 2026 02:27 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Nataraj's submissions ASG Nataraj: Ultimately it has happened or not, is irrelevant. The fact how the act will Impact the tempo of the life sufficient to invoke the provisions of the law (NSA). In the assessment of concerned officer, it is likely to aggravate or it is required in the situation that ground is sufficient to the provisions of the Act. Feb 11, 2026 02:25 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Bench's inquiry Bench enquires ASG Nataraj, appearing for the centre, about a Supreme Court judgment of a 5 judge bench Feb 11, 2026 02:22 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: SG Mehta informs court Mehta: Since it has fallen from the court, we have given utmost consideration and several considerations. Feb 11, 2026 02:21 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: SG Mehta informs court SG Tushar Mehta: We have examined 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He has digestion issues. Nothing to worry, nothing alarming. Feb 11, 2026 02:17 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Bench assembles Bench has assembled after the lunch break Feb 11, 2026 01:49 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Wangchuk's detention Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at the forefront of the movement seeking statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) by the police in Leh on September 26, 2025. He was taken to a jail in Jodhpur. Feb 11, 2026 01:48 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Reconsideration of detention Earlier, the Supreme Court had suggested centre to reconsider the detention of Wangchuk on the grounds of his health. Feb 11, 2026 01:46 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will take up the matter at around 2pm today.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd