Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike News Live Updates: PIL before Delhi High Court seeks force feeding

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. (File photo)

Sonam Wangchuk News Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical aid for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

The petition filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini seeks necessary aid to Wangchuk to improve his deteriorating health and ‘life-threatening’ health conditions. The plea also seeks directions to force-feed him through vital liquid diets, proteins, vitamins and essential for human life.

Story continues below this ad The plea states that holding a peaceful protest at a public place is a fundamental, democratic right of the citizen, and that creating an impediment in holding such an activity would amount to a threat to the democratic values of our country. The plea further points out that such incidents have taken place in the past, and measures were taken to save the life of the protester. It states that in such situations, the government has rather been lauded for taking such wise steps in the discharge of its constitutional and public duty rather than being condemned or criticised. Live Updates Jul 15, 2026 10:42 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike News Live Updates: PIL before Court The PIL says that the government is treating Wangchuk like he is a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation. It further states that courts would not allow the state to allow a citizen of the country to die of hunger/ commit suicide voluntarily. Jul 15, 2026 10:29 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia will shortly hear the matter seeking urgent medical support to activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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