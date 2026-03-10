Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing against detention

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention under the National Security Act. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter.

Previous hearings: During the earlier hearings, the court was informed by the counsel for Wangchuk that when Wangchuk met the legal counsel, he stated that he had only been shown the thumbnails of the videos relied upon against him and that the videos were not played. The Court then said that it would view the videos contained in the pen drive that had been directed to be produced from Wangchuk’s possession. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, had submitted that Wangchuk’s video in which he stated that he does not endorse violence was not considered at all. Instead, he contended, wholly extraneous material was placed before the detaining authority.

Story continues below this ad Case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Mar 10, 2026 03:32 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing adjourned Bench: Next Tuesday. We are making it clear if its not possible on that day, we are closing, we will reserve it for judgment. Mar 10, 2026 03:30 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing begins ASG informs that SGI Tushar Mehta is unwell. Mar 10, 2026 03:29 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing begins Bench: Only one (videos) I was able to see. We wanted to see here itself in the supreme court. We told the registrar to make the arrangements. Mar 10, 2026 03:28 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing begins Court takes up the matter Mar 10, 2026 03:27 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Gitanjali Angmo Gitanjali Angmo is in the court Mar 10, 2026 03:20 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Arguments The arguments in the case are expected to be concluded today. Mar 10, 2026 03:17 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale is expected to hear the matter at around 3:30 pm.

