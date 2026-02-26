Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will continue hearing the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter.

What happened in the previous hearing? On the last date of hearing, the counsel appearing for Wangchuk submitted that when Wangchuk met the legal counsel on the previous day, he stated that he had only been shown the thumbnails of the videos relied upon against him and that the videos were not played. The Court said that it would view the videos contained in the pen drive that had been directed to be produced from Wangchuk’s possession. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, had submitted that Wangchuk’s video in which he stated that he does not endorse violence was not considered at all. Instead, he contended, wholly extraneous material was placed before the detaining authority.

Story continues below this ad What is the case against Wangchuk? Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 02:19 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing at 3:45 The matter will be taken up at 3:45 pm today Feb 26, 2026 02:17 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench interjects Bench to counsel on behalf of SGI: We are not saying no come at 3:45 still if you have difficulty please tell us Feb 26, 2026 02:16 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Sibal Sibal: This can't go on like this Feb 26, 2026 02:16 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench interjects Bench: We will wait. Let him finish and ask him to come at 3:45 Feb 26, 2026 02:15 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: SG Counsel informs SG Tushar Mehta is on his legs in court 8 Feb 26, 2026 02:14 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal Senior advocate Kapil Sibal present in the courtroom Feb 26, 2026 02:11 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Gitanjali J Angmo Gitanjali J Angmo is present in the courtroom Feb 26, 2026 02:04 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter shortly. Feb 26, 2026 02:02 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Counsels Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will appear on behalf of Wangchuk. SG Tushar Mehta and ASG KM Nataraj represent Centre and the Ladakh administration.

