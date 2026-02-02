Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against Wangchuk’s detention

Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, had approached the Supreme Court against his detention.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court today will hear the plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the matter at around 2pm.

What happened in the previous hearing: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Wangchuk, had submitted that the detention order is founded upon stale FIRs. It was further submitted that the detaining authority relied upon videos of detenue, portions of which were selectively extracted. Sibal denied the allegations against Wangchuk of making any derogatory remarks against hindu gods.

Story continues below this ad What is the case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 2, 2026 02:37 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Solicitor General Mehta is appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Feb 2, 2026 02:09 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench to take up matter post 2.30pm Bench asks Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that it will take up the matter after 2.30pm, inquires about senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appears for Angmo. Feb 2, 2026 02:05 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench assembles A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale assembles. Feb 2, 2026 02:03 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Gitanjali Angmo present in court Petitioner Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, is present in the courtroom.

