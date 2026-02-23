Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Updates: Supreme Court adjourns hearing

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing Updates: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will now hear the matter on February 26.

What happened in the previous hearing? On the last date of hearing, the counsel appearing for Wangchuk submitted that when Wangchuk met the legal counsel on the previous day, he stated that he had only been shown the thumbnails of the videos relied upon against him and that the videos were not played. The Court said that it would view the videos contained in the pen drive that had been directed to be produced from Wangchuk’s possession. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, had submitted that Wangchuk’s video in which he stated that he does not endorse violence was not considered at all. Instead, he contended, wholly extraneous material was placed before the detaining authority.

What is the case against Wangchuk? Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 23, 2026 02:13 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing adjourned An adjournment was sought by the counsel appearing on behalf of centre. Therefore, the matter has been posted for further hearing on February 26. Feb 23, 2026 02:10 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Hearing adjourned Hearing adjourned to Thursday 2pm Feb 23, 2026 01:59 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Detained under NSA Sonam Wangchuk was detained last year under the stringent National Security Act. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail.

