Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing plea

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter.

What happened in the previous hearing? Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Angmo submitted on February 16 that the detaining authority relied upon incorrect transcripts of the videos of Wangchuk’s speeches. The court raised questions to the centre over the transcripts of videos and said that the translations should be precise in the era of artificial intelligence. The court had also directed production of pen drive containing Wangchuk’s speeches given to him after Sibal had claimed that four videos of his speeches cited by the detaining authority against Wangchuk were not supplied to him.

Story continues below this ad What is the case against Wangchuk? Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 01:51 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter shortly. Feb 19, 2026 01:50 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Rejoinder arguments Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioners is likely to continue his arguments today.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd