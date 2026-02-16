Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing plea

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: The Supreme Court will continue hearing the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter at around 2pm today.

What happened in the previous hearing? In the last hearing, the Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj appearing for the Centre informed the court that there was complete application of mind by the detaining authorities while detaining Wangchuk. He also submitted that after Wangchuk’s detention the agitation and violence came under control. The top court questioned the Centre on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s claim that he was not given the four videos based on which the detaining authorities had detained him under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

Story continues below this ad What is the case against Wangchuk? Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 02:06 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter shortly.

