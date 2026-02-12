Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing plea against detention

Sonam Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, following which his wife approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the plea filed by Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging his detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will hear the matter today at around 2pm.

What happened in the previous hearing: During the course of hearing on February 11, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta informed the court that Wangchuk is fit, hale and hearty. He further assured the court that there was nothing to worry.

Story continues below this ad This comes after the court had earlier asked the Centre if there was any chance of a rethink with respect to the detention of Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), given that his health is “not that good”. The Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj appearing for the centre continued his arguments on February 11 highlighting Wangchuk’s alleged objectionable statements. The court remarked that the centre was reading too much into his statements. What is the case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Feb 12, 2026 01:53 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Gitanjali J Angmo Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo also in court Feb 12, 2026 01:44 PM IST Sonam Wangchuk Hearing News Live Updates: Bench A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale will take up the matter at around 2pm today.

