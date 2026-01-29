Sonam Wangchuk Detention Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against Wangchuk’s detention

Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, had approached the Supreme Court against his detention.

The Supreme Court will hear today the plea challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the case today.

What happened in the previous hearing: On January 12, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo argued that there is a right to make representation not only to the advisory board but also to government. He further submitted that Section 5A of the National Security Act was not applicable in the case. Sibal argued that the grounds are simply a copy paste of the recommendation. He said that the material relied upon should have a proximate link to the detention order. He further asserted that irrelevant material were relied upon for detention.

Story continues below this ad What is the case against Wangchuk: Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the NSA, which empowers governments to act pre-emptively against individuals seen as a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur. His detention came two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence. Live Updates Jan 29, 2026 10:48 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk Detention Hearing Live Updates: Bench to hear matter shortly A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the case today.

