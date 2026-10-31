Son’s trip home from Canada cancelled but ‘flight refund denied’, father wins Rs 86,000

After his son’s travel plan from Canada to India was cancelled due to a personal emergency, a Chandigarh man approached the consumer commission alleging that an online travel booking portal refused to refund Rs 70,878 for the flight tickets, despite initially informing him that the refund process had started.

Finding the travel booking portal and the airline to be deficient in service, a bench of president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma ordered them to refund the ticket amount and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and costs for mental agony and harassment.

“The communication refusing a refund merely on the ground that the booking was non-refundable, after the earlier communication regarding initiation of a refund, demonstrates inconsistency in the services rendered by the travel booking portal,” the October 19 order read.

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The commission said the complainant had cancelled the tickets promptly, within a day of booking and several days before the scheduled journey. The failure to refund the amount despite repeated requests amounted to deficiency in service, causing him financial loss, inconvenience and mental agony.

Denied refund for Canada-India flight ticket

The complainant had booked air tickets for his son from Canada to New Delhi, scheduled for November 3, 2022, through the online travel platform by paying Rs 70,878. The itinerary comprised travel from Winnipeg to Toronto by one airline and from Toronto to New Delhi via Abu Dhabi by another airline.

The complainant, however, cancelled the booking due to personal exigencies on October 28, 2022, just a day after making the booking and seven days before the scheduled journey. The travel booking portal registered the cancellation request and then informed him that the cancellation had been accepted and the refund process had been initiated with the airline. The complainant alleged that, later, on October 31, 2022, the portal refused to refund the amount and said the tickets were non-refundable. Despite repeated requests and reminders, the amount was not returned. The complainant then sent a legal notice to the company, but received no response.

Aggrieved, the complainant approached the commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by the online portal and airlines. Neither airline appeared before the commission, and the matter proceeded ex parte (without hearing their side).

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The travel booking portal argued that it was merely an online travel intermediary and facilitator and did not operate the flights or determine the airlines’ cancellation and refund policies. The company argued that the booking confirmation clearly stated that the tickets were non-refundable.

Consumer can’t be left remediless: Order

The commission observed that the booking of air tickets worth Rs 70,878 and the complainant’s cancellation request dated October 28, 2022, were established through documentary evidence.

It noted that the portal had acknowledged the cancellation request and informed the complainant that the refund process had been initiated with the concerned airlines. However, the company refused the refund later, citing the non-refundable nature of the tickets.

The commission found the portal’s stand unconvincing, observing that once it had acknowledged the cancellation and represented that the refund process had been initiated, it was incumbent upon the company to process the cancellation and communicate a clear and consistent position to the complainant.

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It rejected the portal’s argument that it was merely an intermediary, holding that the company could not escape its obligations towards the consumer after facilitating the booking and undertaking to handle the cancellation and refund process. “A consumer cannot be left remediless merely because the intermediary seeks to shift the entire responsibility upon the airlines,” the commission observed.

Takeaway

The judgement reinforced that online travel platforms cannot evade responsibility by claiming to be mere intermediaries, particularly after assuring consumers that refunds have been initiated. It also underscores the importance of consistent communication and accountability in handling flight cancellations and consumer grievances.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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