Don’t know if I can continue fighting, says Sohrabuddin’s brother after HC verdict

Four months after the verdict, brothers Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin filed an appeal before the High Court, challenging the verdict and stating that it was “completely contradictory to the evidence at hand”. (File Photo)

Rubabuddin, whose appeal against the acquittal of 22 people for the alleged murder of his elder brother, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, said that it has been a long, unending wait for justice. “I am 55 now. When this incident took place, I was young and had the strength to pursue justice. Now I do not know whether I can continue fighting. I will consult my children and other family members on whether we should continue pursuing the case and file an appeal before the Supreme Court,” Rubabuddin said.

The special court in Mumbai acquitted all 22 persons, including 21 policemen from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, booked for the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin and the murders of his wife, Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati, on December 21, 2018. Four months after the verdict, brothers Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin filed an appeal before the High Court, challenging the verdict and stating that it was “completely contradictory to the evidence at hand”.