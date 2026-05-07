Don’t know if I can continue fighting, says Sohrabuddin’s brother after HC verdict

Rubabuddin, whose appeal against the acquittal of 22 people for the alleged murder of his elder brother, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, said that it has been a long, unending wait for justice. “I am 55 now. When this incident took place, I was young and had the strength to pursue justice. Now I do not know whether I can continue fighting. I will consult my children and other family members on whether we should continue pursuing the case and file an appeal before the Supreme Court,” Rubabuddin said.
The special court in Mumbai acquitted all 22 persons, including 21 policemen from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, booked for the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin and the murders of his wife, Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsiram Prajapati, on December 21, 2018. Four months after the verdict, brothers Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin filed an appeal before the High Court, challenging the verdict and stating that it was “completely contradictory to the evidence at hand”.
The appeal was filed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated the case, did not challenge the verdict based on its probe. “The CBI should have filed an appeal. We had to file the plea after the agency did not. Earlier, I visited courts, attended hearings. This time, I barely managed to come to court for the proceedings. It has been over 20 years, I do not have the strength and energy. We will await the detailed judgment and consult each other in the family before deciding the next step,” Rubabuddin told The Indian Express, on the phone from his home in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Rubabuddin, who also deposed before the trial court as a prosecution witness on November 17, 2018, had said after the verdict then that he had filed a petition in the SC after being informed that his brother’s encounter as claimed by the police was not genuine. “The journey was not easy, we put in so much effort, right from seeking CBI investigation before the Supreme Court in 2006. It is a sad day, we have not got justice. But, I will pursue the appeal in this case until the Supreme Court,” he had then said.