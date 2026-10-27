‘Software glitch’ leads to billing chaos, man wins Rs 25,000 from Kerala Water Authority

A Kerala consumer commission has held the state water authority liable for deficiency in service, directing it to pay Rs 25,000 to a man who faced severe billing chaos after it allegedly issued fluctuating bills, including an inflated bill, showed a sudden Rs 13,380 credit balance, and then raised an arrear demand of Rs 7,412.

President Bindu R and members Beena M and A S Subhagan of the Wayanad District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by a man claiming that the Kerala Water Authority had issued incorrect, inflated water bills due to computer software errors and had also erased an entry of Rs 13,380 that was earlier shown to be paid to him by the authority.

“The staff of the opposite party (Kerala Water Authority) cannot be mechanical and idle in performing their duty properly, entrusting everything to the software. The computer-generated bills are to be verified, and the correctness of the bills are to be ensured, and then only the bills are to be served to the consumers. This case proves that the opposite party has failed to discharge their duty properly, which amounts to deficiency in service from the part of the opposite party,” the October 15 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The district commission stated that the subsequent correction of the mistake after causing mental agony, inconvenience and financial loss to the man would not absolve the water authority of liability for deficiency in service.

Supply disconnection, restoration

The man claimed that on February 18, 2023, he got a notice from the Kerala Water Authority according to which Rs 4,271 was due to be paid as water charges, which was a very high amount compared to the usual water bill. The man alleged that when he shared his grievance with the authorities, the executive engineer said that the government had increased the charges.

According to the order, the man did not pay the bill as he was short of money, because of which officials disconnected his supply, and he did not have drinking water. The man stated that he eventually paid his bill and the reconnection charges, after which his water connection was restored.

The man argued that after he started reusing the water connection, his bills indicated that the meter was not working, but the bill reading was recorded as 831, and the total bill to be paid was Rs 3,628. The man said that when he enquired about it, he was told that the authorities owed Rs 13,380 to him, but after one week he was informed that Rs 7,412 was due from his side.

Story continues below this ad

The man further stated that he had forwarded a complaint in this regard to chief minister, following which the assistant executive engineer forwarded a letter to him admitting that they had committed a mistake due to an error in their computer. The man also said that he was directed to pay the pending amount and file a complaint, and requested the authorities to revise his water bill in proportion to his usage.

The Kerala Water Authority argued in its defense that due to the defect in software, an amount of Rs 13,380 was erroneously shown to be returned to the man and the error was later corrected after instructions from the higher office.

The district commission observed that the man was forced to approach the chief minister of the state for correction of his bill and the water authority was responsible for the “quite natural” mental agony, inconvenience, financial loss that the man suffered during the process. The commission also stated that the water authority could not “merely wash their hands saying that the mistake has happened due to the mistake in the software”.

Accordingly, the authority was ordered to pay Rs 20,000 to the man towards compensation for deficiency in service and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of government authorities to ensure proper services are given to their customers and that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

AIIMS Rishikesh ordered to pay Rs 60,000 after ‘wrongly declaring’ man as HIV positive

Woman fitted with Rs 2.45 lakh ‘defective dentures’, dentist ordered to pay Rs 3.15 lakh

Story continues below this ad

Nearly 6 lakh cases pending in consumer commissions, over 860 posts vacant: Centre