Customised sofa ‘10 inches wider’ than promised, Bengaluru man wins Rs 88,000

A Bengaluru consumer commission has ordered a furniture store to refund Rs 83,000 to a customer who allegedly received single-seater sofas that were 10 inches wider than the dimensions shared by its salesperson. The buyer had sought a refund, but the store refused, citing its no-refund policy for customised furniture, and offered to modify the sofas instead. The commission directed the seller to refund the entire purchase price with interest and pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president in-charge V Anuradha and members H Janardhan and Sharavathi S M were hearing a complaint filed by Bengaluru resident Ratnesh Nigam against a furniture shop.

“The act of the opposite party neither replaced correct measurement product and nor made refund of the amount till date is nothing but deficiency in service and also adopting unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the commission said on September 28.

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The dispute arose from a purchase made on February 16, 2025, when Nigam ordered a sofa set comprising one three-seater and two single-seaters. He alleged that the dimensions communicated by the store’s salesperson did not match those of the furniture delivered, making the single-seaters too large for his room.

Buyer flags ’10-inch difference’

According to the complaint, Nigam paid Rs 83,000 through his credit card EMI facility. He requested three customisations: beige fabric, an increase in seating depth from 22 inches to 23 inches, and a dark walnut finish for the wooden frame.

The buyer said the store’s sales executive, Ramesh, shared the single-seater dimensions through WhatsApp as 41 inches in length, 37 inches in width and 41 inches in height. However, the delivered single-seaters measured 37 inches in length, 47 inches in width and 38 inches in height, according to the complaint. Their width was therefore 10 inches greater than the measurement communicated to him.

Nigam alleged that the salesperson subsequently acknowledged providing incorrect dimensions. He said the furniture was too large for his room and that reducing the single-seaters would affect the appearance and uniformity of the complete set.

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The store disputed the allegations. It said the manufacturing team had increased the width to 47 inches to maintain the furniture’s proportions and overall design. It also claimed that the buyer had been informed about the adjustment and had orally approved it. The seller maintained that the issue could be rectified by modifying the single-seaters and alleged that Nigam had not cooperated with its offer to collect and alter them.

Store refuses refund despite buyer’s complaint

Nigam sought a resolution through messages and emails before sending a legal notice dated April 25, 2025, demanding a refund. The store responded on May 8, 2025, refusing the request and maintaining that the dimensions had been adjusted to preserve the design.

The commission examined the complaint, the seller’s response and the documents submitted by the parties. It noted that the seller had acknowledged adjusting the single-seater width to 47 inches. The commission also noted that the sofa set was covered by a two-year warranty. It held that the seller was duty-bound to address the problem but had neither supplied furniture with the correct measurements nor refunded the purchase amount.

The commission directed the furniture shop to refund Rs 83,000, with 6 per cent annual interest from February 16, 2025, until realisation. It also ordered the store to take back the sofa set from Nigam. The seller was further directed to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for the misery and suffering caused to the complainant and Rs 2,000 towards litigation expenses.

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Takeaway

Get customised furniture dimensions in writing and preserve all purchase records. If the seller delivers furniture that differs from the agreed specifications and fails to resolve the issue, you can approach a consumer commission for relief.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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