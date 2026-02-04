‘Society cannot afford to punish its children’: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to juvenile in conflict with law for board exams

Jharkhand High Court held that section 12 of JJ Act, 2015 overrides bail provision of Criminal Procedure or any other law for time being in force. (Image is generated with AI)

Jharkhand High Court has set aside the order denying bail to a juvenile in conflict with the law(CCL), observing that society cannot afford to punish its children and a punitive approach towards them as it will only destroy the society.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi allowed the criminal revision plea filed by the petitioner’s father, stating that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children)(JJ) Act, 2015, was framed to protect the children, the future of the society, by providing them rehabilitation, protection, and safe custody to develop and not to punish them.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said that the reasoning and conclusion of trial court, as well as juvenile justice board, are not founded on reasonable grounds in light of the provisions of juvenile justice.

“Society cannot afford to punish its children, and a punitive approach towards children in conflict with the law will destroy society,” the court observed.