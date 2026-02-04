‘Society cannot afford to punish its children’: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to juvenile in conflict with law for board exams

Jharkhand High Court has set aside the order denying bail to a juvenile in conflict with the law(CCL), observing that society cannot afford to punish its children and a punitive approach towards them as it will only destroy the society.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi allowed the criminal revision plea filed by the petitioner’s father, stating that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children)(JJ) Act, 2015, was framed to protect the children, the future of the society, by providing them rehabilitation, protection, and safe custody to develop and not to punish them.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said that the reasoning and conclusion of trial court, as well as juvenile justice board, are not founded on reasonable grounds in light of the provisions of juvenile justice. (Image enhanced using AI)
In 2023, the petitioner was booked under Sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion), 120-B(Punishment of criminal conspiracy)/34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, and under Section 27 (Punishment for using arms)of the Arms Act.
The trial court and juvenile justice board (JJB)rejected the bail application, citing the risk of the petitioner getting exposed to moral, physical, and psychological danger.
The reasoning and conclusion of both the courts are not found on reasonable grounds in the light of Section 12 of the JJ Act.
The father of the petitioner contended that the petitioner was falsely implicated in the case.
On October 28, 2025, the petitioner was sent to an observation home.
The social investigation report demonstrated his good behavior during the period of detention.
Following this, the father of the petitioner also stated that there was no eyewitness to the crime, and the petitioner’s name was only brought up in a confessional statement given by the co-accused.
It was submitted that the co-accused person who had faced the trial had already been acquitted.
The father sought his release on bail for his intermediate examinations scheduled to start from February 3, 2026.
Section 12 mandates that any CCL should generally be released on bail, regardless of whether the offense is bailable or non-bailable, and bail is denied only if release exposes the child to moral/physical danger, brings them into association with known criminals, or defeats the ends of justice.
A juvenile can only be denied bail on the following grounds if there appear reasonable grounds for believing that the release is likely to bring that person into association with any known criminal, or expose the said person to moral, physical, or psychological danger, or the person’s release would defeat the ends of justice.
The JJ Act is not meant to punish the children but to protect their future, with reformation and rehabilitation.
Since both the court lacks material and evidence of reasonable grounds to deny bail to the petitioner, the orders are kept aside, and criminal revision is allowed.
The revisionist will be released on bail via assurance given by the father and two sureties of the relatives, amounting to the satisfaction of the principal magistrate, the JJB.