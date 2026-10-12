POCSO law must be amended with changing social realities: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Law Commission of India to recommend suitable amendments to the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, dealing with minor couples after examining the social realities prevailing in India. The court said that strictly applying the Act could produce consequences that may “advance injustice rather than justice”, particularly where a relationship has resulted in the birth of a child.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev were hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by a man who was seeking directions to the authorities for his wife to be returned to him. The man was an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the survivor was now his wife, who was allegedly less than 18 years old.

“The necessity of setting out the background of the prosecutrix/corpus and her family was felt by this Court because the actions of the parties are required to be considered in the backdrop of the provisions of the POCSO Act, the full and literal application of which may, in certain circumstances, have serious repercussions and consequences. Undoubtedly, ignorance of law is no excuse. However, if this principle is applied in a purely pedantic manner, the implementation of the POCSO Act may, in certain factual situations, result in consequences which may appear to advance injustice rather than justice,” the October 5 order read.

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The high court directed the law commission to also consider the possibility of other forms of punishment, including community service, so that “a family formed in circumstances arising from ignorance of the provisions of the POCSO Act is not unnecessarily disrupted in the very name of protecting girls and women below the age of 18 years.”

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev directed the law commission to suggest suitable amendments to the POCSO Act. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev directed the law commission to suggest suitable amendments to the POCSO Act.

The high court further observed that “while enacting the legislation, it does not appear that sufficient regard was given to the social realities prevailing in India, where a considerable section of the population remains illiterate or semi-literate and may not even be aware of the rights guaranteed to them under law and the Constitution, much less of the duties, obligations and legal consequences arising therefrom.”

According to the judgment, the accused and the survivor had “eloped” together, following which on September 1, 2025, they jointly signed an affidavit where they claimed their marital status as husband and wife. Consequently, the accused filed a plea before the high court seeking production of the survivor.

Advocate Deepakh Kapoor, appearing for the state and the father of the survivor, submitted that, according to the date of birth of the survivor, she was still a minor. The counsel further submitted that, after the survivor was found, she was sent to Bal Griha, where she subsequently gave birth to a child. The court was informed that the child was more than two months old and that the accused was the child’s father.

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Conflict with law

The bench observed that “however, the facts and circumstances of the present case indicate that the relationship between the petitioner no.2 (survivor) and petitioner no.1 (accused) has progressed beyond the stage of a mere matrimonial claim and has resulted in the birth of a child.”

The high court observed that it was a situation where the natural course of human development had come into conflict with law and that “it is natural for a child of about 15 years of age, upon attaining a certain degree of physical and emotional maturity, to experience attraction towards another person of the opposite gender.”

The court further stated that “to expect such a child, particularly in the circumstances of the present case, to understand the legal liabilities and consequences arising from such conduct would require the state, in the first instance, to ensure that a minor remains meaningfully engaged in education until attaining the age of majority and is provided with adequate opportunities to acquire vocational skills and, ultimately, stand on her own feet.”

The bench noted that the child born to the survivor is dependent upon the accused, who is responsible for its care, and the care would not be possible if he was convicted as per the law and sent to jail. The high court further recorded that, as per law, to prove the age of the survivor, either her birth certificate or her matriculation certificate was required. However, according to the judgment, the birth certificate was not brought before the court, and as claimed by the father of the survivor, she had only studied till class V and, therefore, had not given the matriculation examination.

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Therefore, since, as per the result of the ossification test, the age of the survivor was said to be “approximately” 18 years, the high court held that the survivor was a major and permitted her to go with her husband as she had “expressed her desire” for the same.