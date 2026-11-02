Smartphone ‘explodes’ in pant’s pocket, man wins Rs 1.23 lakh payout

A scooter ride in March 2024 turned into a nightmare when a man’s smartphone allegedly exploded in his trouser pocket, leaving him with burn injuries requiring hospitalisation and plastic surgery. He spent 13 days in hospital, missed work as a laboratory technician and suffered damage to his electric scooter. More than two and a half years later, a Karnataka Consumer Commission held the phone’s brand owner and manufacturer liable, ordering them to pay Rs 1.23 lakh, including a refund of the Rs 23,499 purchase price.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dharwad, presided over by Eshappa K Bhute, with members Vishalaxi A Bolashetti and P C Hiremath, was hearing a complaint filed by two cousins seeking a refund of Rs 23,499 paid for the smartphone, along with compensation for burn injuries, medical expenses, loss of income, scooter repairs, pain and suffering, alleging that the phone had exploded in the user’s trouser pocket due to a manufacturing defect.

“Such of the circumstances itself demonstrates that the said mobile had a manufacturing defect and it was blasted within 5 months due to such defect only,” the commission said on October 9.

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The dispute arose after one cousin purchased the smartphone for Rs 23,499 on October 10, 2023, and gifted it to the other, who was using it when the alleged explosion took place.

Phone allegedly exploded during scooter ride

According to the complaint, the man was riding his electric scooter near Suchirayu Hospital Road around 6 pm on March 3, 2024, with the phone kept in his right trouser pocket. The complainants alleged that the device exploded, generating heat and causing the rider to lose his balance and fall. He sustained burn injuries to his right thigh and hand, while the scooter was also damaged.

He was taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi, where he remained admitted until March 16. The complainants stated that he also underwent plastic surgery. The commission examined the hospital discharge summary, which recorded injuries associated with a road accident and a phone blast.

It also considered photographs showing the damaged phone, burn marks on the man’s trousers and injuries to his thigh and thumb. A complaint about the incident, obtained under the Right to Information Act, was also produced. The commission found that these documents corroborated the complainants’ account.

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Manufacturer disputed allegations

The manufacturer denied the allegations, claiming there was no proof of an explosion and suggesting the phone was damaged in the accident. It also said the complainant had refused diagnostic testing at a service centre and maintained that its products underwent stringent quality checks.

The commission noted that the incident allegedly occurred within five months of purchase and that the manufacturers had failed to produce evidence to disprove the complainants’ material. One manufacturer did not contest the complaint and was proceeded against ex parte. Holding the brand owner and manufacturer jointly and severally liable, the commission dismissed the complaint against the online marketplace and seller.

The complainants sought a refund of Rs 23,499, besides compensation for loss of income, scooter repairs, medical expenses and pain and suffering. The commission assessed loss of income at Rs 20,000, scooter repairs at Rs 10,000 and medical expenses at Rs 10,000. It also awarded Rs 50,000 for pain and suffering and mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

If a newly purchased electronic device malfunctions and causes injury or property damage, preserve the damaged device, photographs, medical records, purchase invoice and other evidence. These documents can help establish the incident and support a compensation claim against the manufacturer.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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