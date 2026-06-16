Smart TV bought for Rs 20,000 stops working in 6 months, man wins Rs 57,000 compensation

The complainant had purchased a protection coverage at Rs 1,499 and the manufacturer is also said to have provided a one-year warranty for the television. (AI-generated image)

Noting that a smart television purchased for the enjoyment of a family led to inconvenience, mental agony and monetary loss after it was found to be non-functioning, the District Consumer Commission in Telangana’s Nalgonda has directed the manufacturer and service providers of the Thomson QLED TV to refund them Rs 20,449 for the defective television and pay Rs 1,499 for protection coverage.

A bench comprising president Mamidi Christopher and members S Sandhya Rani and V Venkateshwarlu also awarded Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs for deficiency in service.

“The complainant purchased the television for domestic use and enjoyment of the family. Due to the non-functioning of the TV within a short period from the date of purchase and the failure of the opposite parties to rectify the same, even after detecting the defect, and despite warranty and protection coverage, the complainant was undoubtedly subjected to inconvenience, mental agony, and financial loss,” the commission said on May 25.