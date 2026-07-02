Wife’s ‘thousand husbands’ jibe grave provocation: Court cuts man’s life term

The court reduced life sentence of a man accused of killing his wife saying the remark was is ‘an indirect/oblique reference to the husband’s worthlessness’.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 02:30 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced a husband’s sentence from life imprisonment to seven years in a 2021 Chhindwara case, holding that his wife’s remark that she could ‘keep a thousand husbands’ amounted to ‘grave and sudden provocation’. (Image generated using AI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced a husband’s sentence from life imprisonment to seven years in a 2021 Chhindwara case, holding that his wife’s remark that she could ‘keep a thousand husbands’ amounted to ‘grave and sudden provocation’. (Image generated using AI)
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A wife’s remark that she could “keep a thousand husbands” like her own amounted to an indirect attack on his worth and dignity, the Madhya Pradesh High Court said as it reduced a man’s life sentence for the killing of his wife to seven years.

A Division Bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh observed that the remark constituted “grave and sudden provocation” capable of depriving a person of self-control, though it upheld the finding that the husband was responsible for his wife’s death.

“Similarly, when a wife refers to her husband that ‘she can keep a thousand husbands like him’, it is [an] indirect/oblique reference to [the] worthlessness of the husband, meaning he has no value as a human being or a husband. Therefore, it can be termed as a sudden and grave provocation,” the Bench observed.

The case arose from the killing of a seven months pregnant woman in Chhindwara district in July 2021. According to the prosecution, the husband informed both the victim’s relatives and the police that he had killed his wife with a stone after she allegedly made the remark during an argument. Medical evidence showed she died from multiple injuries, including fractures to her ribs and sternum.

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While affirming the conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the high court said the evidence did not establish a premeditated attack. It noted that the accused had used a stone found at the spot, immediately informed the police and the victim’s family, and made no attempt to conceal the offence. The Bench also found that the prosecution had not proved repeated blows with multiple stones, observing that only one stone had been seized and subjected to forensic examination, while some injuries could also have been caused by sharp-edged stones at the riverbank.

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Concluding that the facts did not attract Section 304 Part I IPC, the Bench altered the conviction to Section 304 Part II.

“Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, while maintaining the conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, we find that the case would not fall under Section 304 Part-I of IPC but would fall under Section 304 Part-II of IPC,” the court held, sentencing the appellant to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1,000, with an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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