Wife’s ‘thousand husbands’ jibe grave provocation: Court cuts man’s life term

The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced a husband’s sentence from life imprisonment to seven years in a 2021 Chhindwara case, holding that his wife’s remark that she could ‘keep a thousand husbands’ amounted to ‘grave and sudden provocation’. (Image generated using AI)

A wife’s remark that she could “keep a thousand husbands” like her own amounted to an indirect attack on his worth and dignity, the Madhya Pradesh High Court said as it reduced a man’s life sentence for the killing of his wife to seven years.

A Division Bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh observed that the remark constituted “grave and sudden provocation” capable of depriving a person of self-control, though it upheld the finding that the husband was responsible for his wife’s death.

“Similarly, when a wife refers to her husband that ‘she can keep a thousand husbands like him’, it is [an] indirect/oblique reference to [the] worthlessness of the husband, meaning he has no value as a human being or a husband. Therefore, it can be termed as a sudden and grave provocation,” the Bench observed.