Skipped hearings, blamed lawyer: Delhi High Court rejects man’s plea in ‘unpaid dues’ case

The Delhi High Court has refused to reopen a money recovery case against a businessman who stopped appearing in court to defend himself after the initial hearing, holding that litigants must track their cases online rather than blame their lawyers for failing to appear.

Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudary were hearing a plea filed by a man seeking directions to the trial court to set aside the ex parte order that was passed against him because he had stopped appearing in the money recovery case.

“In today’s age of the internet, where the online case status, video conferencing facilities for appearance in courts and uploading of order sheets and judgments on the website of the courts have been provided for the convenience of litigants, the litigants are in a better position to follow up their case. Where, after the service of summons, the appellant (the man) himself had personally appeared in the trial court without his counsel, he must definitely be aware about the availability of the above facilities,” the October 15 order read.

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The court said that because the man was running his own firm and was concerned about his CIBIL score, “he can be presumed to be capable of protecting his interests and the argument that he could not access the court

website to ascertain the status of the case is difficult to believe.” While dismissing the plea, the high court held that the trial court had rightly observed that the man was not “diligent” in following the case against him.

The high court observed that the man “specifically needs to explain the reason for the absence of him and his counsel” as the only explanation given in the plea was that he was “trying to get in touch with his counsel for a ‘huge length of time’ who in turn did not respond.”

Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary dismissed the man’s plea and refused to set aside the order passed against him. Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary dismissed the man’s plea and refused to set aside the order passed against him.

The bench stated that the vagueness of the explanation exposed his “lackadaisical attitude” towards the legal proceedings and added that since the man was a party to the case, he also had the duty to follow up on it through his counsel.

According to the case records, the man bought fertilisers and other agricultural products on credit from a seller but did not pay for them despite repeated requests. The seller then filed a money recovery case against the man. Upon receiving the summons, the man appeared once before the trial court on January 25, 2024, and since then neither was any written statement filed by him, nor did anyone appear on his behalf.

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The high court noted that eventually the trial court gave an ex parte order favouring the seller on November 26, 2024, after which the man filed a plea before the trial court to set aside the order. The trial court dismissed the plea after observing that the man had wrongly blamed his advocate for being negligent and not appearing before the court, and said that he himself could have approached the court. The man then moved the high court against the rejection of his plea.

‘Not educated enough’

Advocates Neeraj Kumar Singh and Abhinav Kr Singh, appearing for the man, argued that the case was decided ex parte because of the previous counsel’s negligent conduct and said the man should not be penalised for the counsel’s mistake.

They submitted that the man was not in a position to find out the case status and was dependent on his counsel as he was “not educated enough” to avail the facility of the computer service center at the court and was apprehensive about the misuse of the information he would provide to the computer operator as a court case could give a negative impression about his business and could lower his CIBIL score.

Advocates Sarthak Ahuja and Nitisha Soni, representing the seller, argued that the man’s explanation was vague and a tactic to avoid responsibility for his own inaction. The counsel argued that the man intentionally did not follow up with the case because of which the trial court had no option but to pass the ex parte judgment.