Six Gujarat judges to prematurely retire

THE STATE government has directed six judges to “prematurely retire” from the judiciary “in public interest”. The order was issued following recommendations to that effect by the Gujarat High Court.
While five of them are district judges, one is a senior civil judge. The legal department of the Gujarat government issued notifications in this regard on March 16.
The five district judges asked to prematurely retire are Prathmesh Shrivastav, Principal District Judge, Morbi; Prashant Joshi, Principal Judge, Family Court, Morbi; Mohammedeliyas Mandli, Principal Judge, Family Court, Porbandar; Alihusen Shaikh, 3rd Additional District Judge, Rajkot at Dhoraji; and Kiritkumar Darji, Additional District Judge, Arvalli at Modasa.
The sixth judicial officer has been identified as Jayeshkumar Parikh, Principal Senior Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dhrangadhra, Surendranagar district.
Sources said the order to prematurely retire the six was issued under the provisions of the Gujarat Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2002 read with Rule 21 of the Gujarat State Judicial Service Rules, 2005 while accepting recommendations by Gujarat High Court in that regard.
Rule 21 (1) of the Gujarat State Judicial Service Rules, 2005 states, “Notwithstanding anything in these rules the Governor shall, on the recommendation of the High Court, if he is of the opinion that it is in public interest so to do, have absolute power to retire any member of the service who has attained the age of 50 years, by giving him notice of not less than three months in writing or three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.”
Rule 21(2) reads, “Whether a member of the service should be retired in public interest under sub-rule (1) shall be considered at least three times, that is, when he is about to attain the age of 50 years, 55 years and 58 years.”