Six Gujarat judges to prematurely retire

THE STATE government has directed six judges to “prematurely retire” from the judiciary “in public interest”. The order was issued following recommendations to that effect by the Gujarat High Court.

While five of them are district judges, one is a senior civil judge. The legal department of the Gujarat government issued notifications in this regard on March 16.

The five district judges asked to prematurely retire are Prathmesh Shrivastav, Principal District Judge, Morbi; Prashant Joshi, Principal Judge, Family Court, Morbi; Mohammedeliyas Mandli, Principal Judge, Family Court, Porbandar; Alihusen Shaikh, 3rd Additional District Judge, Rajkot at Dhoraji; and Kiritkumar Darji, Additional District Judge, Arvalli at Modasa.