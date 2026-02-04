‘Sit and talk’: Supreme Court stops years of sibling warfare over Hyderabad property, appoints former judge to end the feud

The Supreme Court said that it was of the view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement. (Image generated using AI)

Expressing hope to resolve a “long drawn” property dispute between siblings, the Supreme Court has referred the matter to mediation and appointed its former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to oversee settlement talks between the warring parties.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi while hearing two connected special leave petitions arising out of judgments of the Telangana High Court said on February 2, “We are still of the firm view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement; otherwise, this is going to be a long drawn legal proceedings.”