‘Sit and talk’: Supreme Court stops years of sibling warfare over Hyderabad property, appoints former judge to end the feud

Expressing hope to resolve a “long drawn” property dispute between siblings, the Supreme Court has referred the matter to mediation and appointed its former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to oversee settlement talks between the warring parties.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi while hearing two connected special leave petitions arising out of judgments of the Telangana High Court said on February 2, “We are still of the firm view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement; otherwise, this is going to be a long drawn legal proceedings.”
Section 450 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955, empowers the commissioner to revoke or cancel building permissions if they were obtained through material misrepresentation, fraud, or false information provided under sections 428 or 433 of the Act.
It necessitates a proper enquiry, and a final order cannot be passed without first giving the applicant an opportunity to be heard.
The civic body cancelled the permission on the ground that material facts had been suppressed and misrepresented at the time of obtaining approval.
According to the petitioner, R Ravindranath, his original application for the building permit was submitted in 2014, at a time when no family litigation concerning the property was pending.
He has argued that subsequent disputes between family members should not invalidate a permit lawfully granted years earlier.
However, the Telangana High Court took a different view upholding the cancellation, pointing out that a mandatory undertaking furnished in 2020 failed to disclose a partition suit filed in 2016 by family members, as well as subsisting injunction orders affecting the property.
This non-disclosure, the high court held, went to the root of the matter and justified the municipal authority’s action.
Adding another layer of complexity to the case is the role of the developer- M/s Orange Avenues.
The petitioners have maintained that by the time the permit was cancelled, construction had already been completed and third-party rights had been created.
According to them, undoing the project at that stage would cause grave prejudice not only to the developer but also to purchasers and investors who are not party to the family dispute.
It was this combination of family discord, regulatory action and commercial fallout that prompted the Supreme Court to search for a solution beyond strict legal adjudication.
During the hearing, the court heard extensive submissions from senior counsel representing all sides.
Senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Nina Nariman, along with advocate-on-record B Shravanth Shanker, appeared for Ravindranath, pressing for a resolution that balances legal technicalities with ground realities.
On behalf of the developer, senior advocates Navin Pahwa and Sridhar Potaraju, assisted by AOR Abid Ali Beeran P, highlighted the commercial stakes involved and supported the idea of a structured mediation process.
Senior counsel representing the sisters and other respondents were also heard, following which the court concluded that the dispute warranted the intervention of a neutral and authoritative mediator.
