‘Sit and talk’: Supreme Court stops years of sibling warfare over Hyderabad property, appoints former judge to end the feud

The Supreme Court was hearing two connected special leave petitions arising out of judgments of the Telangana High Court and hoped that the matter will be resolved by siblings talking to each other.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 08:00 AM IST
The Supreme Court said that it was of the view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement.The Supreme Court said that it was of the view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Expressing hope to resolve a “long drawn” property dispute between siblings, the Supreme Court has referred the matter to mediation and appointed its former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to oversee settlement talks between the warring parties.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi while hearing two connected special leave petitions arising out of judgments of the Telangana High Court said on February 2, “We are still of the firm view that the parties should sit, talk and reach to an equitable settlement; otherwise, this is going to be a long drawn legal proceedings.”

Also Read | No succession certificate needed: Supreme Court ends century-old 5,000 rupee limit for GPF nominees
Although in the past the parties did try to reach an amicable settlement, yet we are informed that the settlement failed, the Supreme Court noted. Although in the past the parties did try to reach an amicable settlement, yet we are informed that the settlement failed, the Supreme Court noted. (Image enhanced using AI)

Key Observations

  • This is a long drawn legal battle between brother sisters.
  • Although in the past the parties did try to reach an amicable settlement, yet we are informed that the settlement failed.
  • Parties to maintain status quo as regards the nature, character and possession of the property in question.
  • We appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, former Judge of this court, to act as a mediator between the parties.
  • The fees of the mediator along with other modalities, shall be fixed in consultation with the parties.
  • The parties shall contact the mediator.
  • The registry shall also inform about this order to the mediator at the earliest.
  • Once the report of the mediator comes on record, we shall proceed to hear the matter.
Also Read | Justice BV Nagarathna, Sudhanshu Dhulia object to CJI ‘castigating’ Justice Krishna Iyer in ruling on property rights
The Supreme Court appointed former apex court judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to act as a mediator between the parties. The Supreme Court appointed former apex court judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to act as a mediator between the parties. (Image enhanced using AI)

Background

  • The roots of the litigation lie in the revocation of a building permit by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under Section 450 of the GHMC Act.
  • Section 450 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955, empowers the commissioner to revoke or cancel building permissions if they were obtained through material misrepresentation, fraud, or false information provided under sections 428 or 433 of the Act.
  • It necessitates a proper enquiry, and a final order cannot be passed without first giving the applicant an opportunity to be heard.
  • The civic body cancelled the permission on the ground that material facts had been suppressed and misrepresented at the time of obtaining approval.
  • According to the petitioner, R Ravindranath, his original application for the building permit was submitted in 2014, at a time when no family litigation concerning the property was pending.
  • He has argued that subsequent disputes between family members should not invalidate a permit lawfully granted years earlier.
  • However, the Telangana High Court took a different view upholding the cancellation, pointing out that a mandatory undertaking furnished in 2020 failed to disclose a partition suit filed in 2016 by family members, as well as subsisting injunction orders affecting the property.
  • This non-disclosure, the high court held, went to the root of the matter and justified the municipal authority’s action.
  • Adding another layer of complexity to the case is the role of the developer- M/s Orange Avenues.
  • The petitioners have maintained that by the time the permit was cancelled, construction had already been completed and third-party rights had been created.
  • According to them, undoing the project at that stage would cause grave prejudice not only to the developer but also to purchasers and investors who are not party to the family dispute.
  • It was this combination of family discord, regulatory action and commercial fallout that prompted the Supreme Court to search for a solution beyond strict legal adjudication.
Also Read | ‘You opt out of the country’: SC slams WhatsApp, Meta over its monopoly and forced data sharing policy

Arguments

  • During the hearing, the court heard extensive submissions from senior counsel representing all sides.
  • Senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Nina Nariman, along with advocate-on-record B Shravanth Shanker, appeared for Ravindranath, pressing for a resolution that balances legal technicalities with ground realities.
  • On behalf of the developer, senior advocates Navin Pahwa and Sridhar Potaraju, assisted by AOR Abid Ali Beeran P, highlighted the commercial stakes involved and supported the idea of a structured mediation process.
  • Senior counsel representing the sisters and other respondents were also heard, following which the court concluded that the dispute warranted the intervention of a neutral and authoritative mediator.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam shot dead in Zintan
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement