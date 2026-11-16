2 days before sister’s wedding, jeweller denies 4-year-old gold order: Man wins Rs 7 lakh

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A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission recently directed a jeweller to refund Rs 6 lakh to a man for allegedly failing to deliver gold ornaments ordered for his sister’s wedding scheduled for April 24 this year. The complainant had ordered the gold jewellery in 2022.
President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur of the Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharamshala also ordered the jeweller to pay Rs 50,000 each as compensation and punitive damages to the complainant.
“By extracting substantial advance payments amounting to Rs 8,00,000 over an extended period under the pretext of custom bridal fabrication, stringing the consumer along with false assurances for over three and a half years, abruptly disconnecting all channels of communication ahead of a monumental family milestone (the sister’s wedding), and delivering a categorical refusal a mere 48 hours prior to the ceremony, the Opposite Party thrust the Complainant into an avoidable emergency financial crisis at inflated market rates,” the November 12 order read.
The complainant said that he had placed an order with a jewellery shop on September 28, 2022, for several gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra, a bridal set with tika, bangles, chains and five customised rings. According to the complainant, the jewellery was intended for his sister’s marriage as well as his own wedding.
The complainant stated that he had paid Rs 8 lakh, of which Rs 2 lakh was later refunded, leaving Rs 6 lakh with the jeweller. He alleged that despite repeated assurances, the jeweller kept postponing the delivery of ornaments. When he approached the shop in 2025 ahead of his sister’s wedding, he was first asked to return in July, then September, and later around Diwali.
Two days before the wedding, when the complainant visited the store, the jeweller allegedly refused to deliver the ornaments or refund the money. The complainant told the commission that he was forced to make alternative arrangements at higher market prices, causing him financial loss and mental agony.
The jeweller did not appear before the commission despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte (without hearing his side).
“Since the opposite party, despite valid service, chose not to contest the complaint and opted to remain ex-parte, the evidence adduced by the Complainant remains completely unrebutted, unchallenged, and unimpeached,” the commission said.
It observed that the conduct of the jeweller went beyond ordinary commercial negligence and reflected a calculated, exploitative, and malicious breach of consumer trust. The commission said this warranted punitive damages to deter businesses from exploiting consumers and to uphold consumer rights.
It thus directed the jeweller and its proprietors and partners to jointly and severally refund Rs 6 lakh and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation, Rs 50,000 as punitive damages and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses, within 45 days.
A jeweller’s failure to deliver gold ornaments despite receiving advance payment, repeated postponements and refusal to refund the money amounts to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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