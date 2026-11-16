2 days before sister’s wedding, jeweller denies 4-year-old gold order: Man wins Rs 7 lakh

A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission recently directed a jeweller to refund Rs 6 lakh to a man for allegedly failing to deliver gold ornaments ordered for his sister’s wedding scheduled for April 24 this year. The complainant had ordered the gold jewellery in 2022.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur of the Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharamshala also ordered the jeweller to pay Rs 50,000 each as compensation and punitive damages to the complainant.

“By extracting substantial advance payments amounting to Rs 8,00,000 over an extended period under the pretext of custom bridal fabrication, stringing the consumer along with false assurances for over three and a half years, abruptly disconnecting all channels of communication ahead of a monumental family milestone (the sister’s wedding), and delivering a categorical refusal a mere 48 hours prior to the ceremony, the Opposite Party thrust the Complainant into an avoidable emergency financial crisis at inflated market rates,” the November 12 order read.