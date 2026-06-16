Sister wins Rs 10,000 after rakhi fails to reach brother in Germany before Rakshabandhan

Noting that the sentiments of the woman and her brother were hurt, a Delhi Consumer Forum ordered the gifting company to pay Rs 10,000 compensation for mental agony and litigation costs to the woman after they failed to deliver the rakhi to her brother in Germany on Rakshabandhan.

A bench of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal was hearing a plea of a woman, who sent a rakhi to her brother in Germany through a Mumbai-based gifting company, Join Ventures Private Limited.

“There is no denying the fact that the complainant had ordered a rakhi hamper for her brother in Germany well in time, and the opposite party failed to come up to the legitimate expectations of the complainant to deliver rakhi before Rakshabandhan; the sentiments of the complainant and her brother were hurt. Nonetheless, the fact that the money was refunded to the complainant within eight days of non-delivery of rakhi cannot be ignored,” the commission said on May 25.