Sister wins Rs 10,000 after rakhi fails to reach brother in Germany before Rakshabandhan

4 min readNew DelhiJun 16, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Noting that the sentiments of the woman and her brother were hurt, a Delhi Consumer Forum ordered the gifting company to pay Rs 10,000 compensation for mental agony and litigation costs to the woman after they failed to deliver the rakhi to her brother in Germany on Rakshabandhan.
A bench of president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal was hearing a plea of a woman, who sent a rakhi to her brother in Germany through a Mumbai-based gifting company, Join Ventures Private Limited.
“There is no denying the fact that the complainant had ordered a rakhi hamper for her brother in Germany well in time, and the opposite party failed to come up to the legitimate expectations of the complainant to deliver rakhi before Rakshabandhan; the sentiments of the complainant and her brother were hurt. Nonetheless, the fact that the money was refunded to the complainant within eight days of non-delivery of rakhi cannot be ignored,” the commission said on May 25.
Rakhi was supposed to reach Germany before Rakshabandhan
The case originated from a complaint of a woman who had placed an order of a rakhi hamper from Join Ventures Pvt Ltd, which is a Mumbai-based brand that operates in the domain of gifting and premium flowers, etc.
The complainant-woman placed a rakhi order on August 6, 2024, and the order was to be delivered in Germany on August 16, 2024. Complainant made payment of Rs 2,395 for the said rakhi order.
It was stated that the order was timely placed, keeping in mind that Rakshabandhan was to be observed on August 19, 2024, and the complainant’s brother, who and complainant’s was residing in Germany, would receive the rakhi on time.
It was claimed that the complainant received the intimation that the rakhi order had been dispatched on August 9, 2024; the tracking ID was shared with the complainant, and the rakhi order was stated to be delivered by August 16, 2024.
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Got no timely response after complaining
However, the complainant got to know on August 16, 2024, that the rakhi order did not reach her brother. Complainant checked the status of the order on the mobile application of the opposite party, where it was mentioned that the delivery date was extended to August 18, 2024.
Then, the complainant again checked on August 18, 2024, whether the rakhi had reached her brother, and upon checking the mobile application, she came to know that the delivery date was further extended to August 19, 2024.
It was stated that the complainant attempted to contact the opposite party multiple times in between and wrote various emails to expedite the delivery, but to no avail.
She claimed that they failed to deliver the rakhi order on the date of Rakshabandhan. To the complainant’s surprise, she received a response to her mail dated August 17 on August 23, 2024, stating that they had asked the delivery team to return the product to their warehouse and upon receipt of the rakhi order, the opposite party shall proceed with a gift voucher initiation.
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‘They returnrd product to warehouse’
- On perusal of the material placed before us, it is seen that the complainant had booked “gleaming rakhi celebration hamper” worth Rs 2,395 from the opposite party on August 6, 2024.
From the trail mail placed on record, it is seen that the complainant followed up with and requested that the delivery be expedited.
- However, the opposite party on August 23, 2024, wrote an email stating that – We have informed our delivery team to return the product to the warehouse. Once the product is returned to the warehouse, we will then proceed with the gift voucher initiation.’
- The complainant in the written arguments has stated that the complainant received the refund of Rs 2,395 from the opposite party on August 27, 2024.