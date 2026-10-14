SIR complaints: Panel of former judges to hold first public hearing, ECI invited

An independent commission of former Supreme Court and High Court judges will hold its first public hearing in Delhi Thursday (October 15) on voters’ grievances over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Lawyers Association for Constitution (LAFC) said Wednesday.
On October 2, LAFC constituted an “independent inquiry commission” in response to the “growing concerns raised by citizens regarding the design, implementation, and consequences” of the SIR, according to a press release.
The commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur and includes members such as another former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Sharma and former Patna High Court judge Justice Anjana Prakash.
The panel will examine the constitutional validity of the SIR exercise, the methods used, and the impact on voters. The inquiry will assess if an “eligible citizen was retained while ineligible entries were properly excluded”.
The hearing will be held at Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi, from 9 am to 1.30 pm. The committee has invited voters who have approached it with complaints relating to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. While Justice Madan Lokur will not be attending this hearing, other members of the Commission will conduct the hearing.
The commission has also asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to “nominate a senior officer to attend the proceedings and listen to the range of testimonies presented by voters”. It said that the ECI’s participation will allow it to engage with the concerns being placed before the panel.
Thursday’s hearing will be the first of several that the commission plans to hold across the country. Voters who have approached the panel with complaints will be able to share their experiences, which will be formally recorded as part of the inquiry.
In addition to hearing voters, the panel plans to review the electoral roll data. Its research wing will analyse additions to and deletions from the rolls, while a legal support team will examine the relevant laws, notifications and verification process.
The inquiry will be supported by multiple senior lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan, Chander Uday Singh, Prashanto Chandra Sen, Raju Ramachandran, Rebecca Mammen John, Warisha Farasat, and Vrinda Grover.
The commission plans to complete the inquiry and make its final report public by December.