SIR complaints: Panel of former judges to hold first public hearing, ECI invited

A panel led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur will hear complaints about electoral roll revision in Delhi on October 15 (File photo for representative use).

An independent commission of former Supreme Court and High Court judges will hold its first public hearing in Delhi Thursday (October 15) on voters’ grievances over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Lawyers Association for Constitution (LAFC) said Wednesday.

On October 2, LAFC constituted an “independent inquiry commission” in response to the “growing concerns raised by citizens regarding the design, implementation, and consequences” of the SIR, according to a press release.

The commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur and includes members such as another former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Sharma and former Patna High Court judge Justice Anjana Prakash.