SIR Judgment Live Updates: Supreme Court to deliver verdict

The petitioners had contended that while there is no dispute that citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, the core question was whether the ECI can determine citizenship at all.

Supreme Court SIR Judgment LIVE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgment on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Reserved: Earlier this year, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had reserved its decision in the matter. The pleas claimed that the Election Commission does not have the power to carry out SIR on such a large scale.

Story continues below this ad The court, while refusing the stay on the SIR process, had, however, said that it would examine whether ECI had the powers to do the special revision.