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SIR Judgment Live Updates: Supreme Court to deliver verdict

Supreme Court Judgment on SIR Today LIVE Updates: Earlier this year, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had reserved its decision on the petitions, including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | May 27, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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Supreme CourtThe petitioners had contended that while there is no dispute that citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, the core question was whether the ECI can determine citizenship at all.

Supreme Court SIR Judgment LIVE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce judgment on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Reserved: Earlier this year, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had reserved its decision in the matter. The pleas claimed that the Election Commission does not have the power to carry out SIR on such a large scale.

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The court, while refusing the stay on the SIR process, had, however, said that it would examine whether ECI had the powers to do the special revision.

Live Blog
10:00 (IST)27 May 2026

Supreme Court SIR Judgment LIVE: Judgment shortly

Four months after reserving the verdict, the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgment on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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