SIR hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: Pleas against Election Commission, CEC

The petition filed before the Supreme Court questions the functioning of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petitions questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for an SIT probe against him and seeking to declare the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls illegal. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter. On the last date of hearing, the court had issued notice to the Election Commission of India. The court will also hear petitions by the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the similar matter.

ECI’s Response: In the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the ECI has said that all the decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls were unanimously taken by the commission. It further said that SIR is legal, its process justified, and that the petitioners’ allegations relating to changes in voter registration procedures and decision-making process are misconceived. The EC’s affidavit, filed in response to a petition by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh, said it “has been approved for filing… by a unanimous decision of the three members of the Election Commission, i.e., two Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.” The ECI also termed as “misleading” the contention that Form 6 was amended, and said that only the Additional Declaration annexed to Form 6 was amended “to introduce the concept “mapping”.”

Story continues below this ad Pleas before court: One of the petitions by Rakesh Kumar Singh referred to the alleged differences between CEC Kumar and Sandhu and Joshi and the objections raised by them. “Article 324(1) of the Constitution does not vest the superintendence, direction and control of elections in an individual Chief Election Commissioner. It vests those powers in a Commission,” said the plea. The petitioner urged the court to declare SIR, and all actions, decisions, directions, and measures taken under it, invalid from the very beginning and without legal authority. The petitioner argued that the SIR was undertaken without the necessary statutory or constitutional authority and without following the procedure required by law. The other petition by Delhi-based lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi has sought a probe by an independent, high-powered judicial inquiry commission or an SIT headed by a retired judge of the top court. Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 10:50 AM IST SIR hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: ECI's affidavit After the court had issued notice to the ECI on the last date of hearing, the poll body filed an affidavit before the court stating that the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls is legal, its process justified, and that the petitioners’ allegations relating to changes in voter registration procedures and decision-making process are misconceived. Read- https://indianexpress.com/article/india/eci-supreme-court-affidavit-special-intensive-revision-sir-gyanesh-kumar-sukhbir-singh-sandhu-vivek-joshi-form-6-indian-express-report-10937935/ Oct 27, 2026 10:34 AM IST SIR hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: Bench A three-judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the petitions questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and SIR.

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