‘SIR can’t be struck down, breathes life into poll process’: Supreme Court in electoral rolls case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India, rejecting petitions challenging the exercise.
The court said the SIR process could not be scrapped merely because it did not follow certain procedural modalities contemplated under the law. The bench observed that the revision exercise does not violate the Representation of the People Act and instead “breathes life to the democratic process of elections”.
The ruling is significant as it endorses the Election Commission’s powers to undertake intensive revisions of electoral rolls to ensure the accuracy and integrity of voter lists.
Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape.
Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint.
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