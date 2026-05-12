‘Show us a single project in this country welcomed by environmental activists’: Supreme Court
The top court was hearing an appeal against dismissal of a plea seeking the quashing of the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted for the expansion and modernisation of the Pipava Port in Gujarat.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 11:41 AM IST
“Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said. (Image generated using AI)
The Supreme Court recently slammed the practice of filing pleas to stall developmental projects, questioning how the country will progress if such pleas are filed.
“Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project,” a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said on May 11.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi
The court was hearing a plea against an order of the National Green Tribunal’s western zone bench. The tribunal had dismissed an appeal seeking the quashing of the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted for the expansion and modernisation of the Pipava Port in Gujarat.
‘How country will progress?’
“The problem is in this country, the kind of litigations are filed are only to stall development projects. That is the problem…See you people don’t want ports to be expanded. How the country is going to progress? We can’t understand” the Supreme Court remarked.
The court clarified that it has always been concerned with environmental issues and are critical of anything that affects the environment.
Emphasising the need for development, the court remarked that the it would appreciate it if the environmentalists or activists approached the court with effective suggestions aimed at ensuring sustainable development and protection of the environment.
“We appreciate if a person comes in that these are precautions required to be taken. Please go ahead but make sure that these are the precautions you take,” the CJI said.
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The court discouraged the attempts to stall the developmental projects.
During the hearing, the bench said the NGT has passed a very detailed order in the matter.
The court allowed the petitioner to file a review plea before the NGT to point out whether or not the issue raised on his behalf was duly considered in the environmental impact assessment report.
The bench has asked the NGT to consider it.
The court also remarked that initially one may have apprehensions when a project is proposed, including genuine ones, regarding the impact on the environment. It added, that the people coming to the courts should not say that everything should be stalled, as it affects the country’s progress.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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