‘Show us a single project in this country welcomed by environmental activists’: Supreme Court

“Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court recently slammed the practice of filing pleas to stall developmental projects, questioning how the country will progress if such pleas are filed.

“Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project,” a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said on May 11.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi

The court was hearing a plea against an order of the National Green Tribunal’s western zone bench. The tribunal had dismissed an appeal seeking the quashing of the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted for the expansion and modernisation of the Pipava Port in Gujarat.