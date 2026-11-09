‘Single dad, health woes’: Review professor’s 2,000 km transfer, says Telangana High Court

A professor’s request to return home remained unresolved for over five years after his February 2021 transfer from Hyderabad to Shillong, roughly 2,000 km away by road. Battling diabetes, hypertension and the after-effects of two spine surgeries, the single parent sought a return citing health and family responsibilities. After the university rejected his plea, the Telangana High Court ordered a fresh review, directing it to pass a reasoned decision within 90 working days.

Justice E V Venugopal was hearing a petition filed by Dr K Venkat Reddy, a professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), challenging his transfer from its Hyderabad campus to the regional campus in Shillong and the subsequent rejection of his request to return.

“The absence of specific administrative reasons in the rejection proceedings raises a question as to whether the petitioner’s representation was meaningfully reconsidered. His medical condition and responsibilities as a single parent were relevant factors, though they did not confer an automatic right to retransfer,” the court observed on October 29.

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“The University authorities are directed to reconsider the petitioner’s representation and pass a reasoned order after examining the relevant medical records, family circumstances and administrative requirements strictly in accordance with law within 90 working days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” it added.

The dispute dates back to February 19, 2021, when the university ordered Reddy’s transfer to Shillong. He argued that he had been appointed to a specialised academic centre in Hyderabad and that his original service conditions protected him against such relocation. The university maintained that the transfer was an administrative decision. His requests to return were rejected, leading to the latest round of litigation.

Justice E V Venugopal said transfer powers must have legal backing and comply with applicable service conditions. Justice E V Venugopal said transfer powers must have legal backing and comply with applicable service conditions.

Professor cites spine surgeries, diabetes

Reddy was appointed as a reader in the Centre for Training and Development at the erstwhile Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages (CIEFL), Hyderabad, on July 5, 2006.

He contended that his appointment was specifically linked to the specialised centre in Hyderabad and that the service conditions applicable at the time did not permit his transfer to another campus.

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His argument relied partly on Section 4(v) of the English and Foreign Languages University Act, 2006, which protects the tenure and service conditions of employees of the erstwhile institute, subject to the provisions of the Act.

The university, however, relied on Regulation 17(k), which empowers the vice-chancellor to transfer an employee from one place to another. It argued that Reddy had no vested right to remain posted at a particular campus and that his promotion as professor brought him under the university’s applicable rules and regulations.

The university also maintained that the transfer did not change his employer, designation, pay, seniority or other substantive service benefits. It said his experience and expertise were considered relevant to the academic and administrative requirements of the Shillong campus.

In an earlier petition, the high court on August 4, 2023, upheld the university’s power to transfer Reddy but directed it to reconsider his return request, citing his medical condition and single-parent responsibilities.

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Reddy’s September 8, 2023 representation cited two cervical disc surgeries, partial impairment of his left hand, diabetes and hypertension. The university rejected it on November 7, 2023, citing administrative grounds without specifying reasons.

He withdrew an appeal against the earlier order on December 12, 2023, with liberty to challenge the rejection and the university’s transfer powers. A fresh representation submitted on February 5, 2024, was also rejected on March 4, 2024.

Court questions rejection

The high court observed that while employees ordinarily cannot insist on a particular posting, transfer powers must have legal backing and comply with applicable service conditions. Administrative exigency cannot create a power that does not exist or override legal restrictions.

It distinguished the legality of the original transfer from the university’s rejection of Reddy’s request to return. The court said his medical condition and single-parent responsibilities required genuine consideration. Absence of medical leave or small reimbursement claims alone could not establish that he did not suffer from chronic ailments.

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Holding that the university had not meaningfully considered these circumstances, the court directed it to examine his medical records, family situation and administrative requirements and pass a reasoned order within 90 working days. It also clarified that these factors did not automatically entitle him to a transfer back to Hyderabad.