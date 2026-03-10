‘Every saint has a past, every sinner a future’: Why Sikkim High Court reinstated SSB constable fired over ‘criminal cases’

The constitution aims to create a social order to take steps to address historical and structural disadvantages, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Sikkim High Court news: Referring to the famous lines of the renowned English author Oscar Wilde, who wrote, “every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future”, the Sikkim High Court recently set aside the termination of a constable of the paramilitary forces, considering his social background.

Notably, the March 9 verdict pointed out that the psychological construct of an individual is often influenced by the social and economic circumstances into which he is born and raised, and these realities cannot be ignored while assessing issues relating to character and suitability in matters of public employment.

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque was hearing the plea of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable who had challenged his termination over the alleged concealment of two minor cases against him at the time of filling up the SSB recruitment form and giving an undertaking during his joining.