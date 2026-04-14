‘Reporting crime media’s duty’: Sikkim High Court’s key reminder on role of democracy’s ‘fourth pillar’

The Sikkim High Court pointed out that the publication by Sikkim Chronicle is unobjectionable as it is based upon public records. (AI-generated image)

The Sikkim High Court recently held that publication by Sikkim Chronicle of the accused’s name and the contents of the FIR, based on public records, does not violate the right to privacy, while emphasising that the press functions as the “fourth pillar of democracy” and a “watchdog” of society.

Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was hearing the plea filed by a man accused in a criminal case, who challenged the publication of an FIR report by Sikkim Chronicle and sought protection of his and his minor son’s identity.

“The press and the media are the fourth pillar of democracy, which should always be alert as a watchdog of our society. Reporting a crime is part of their duty. Fair and accurate reporting of the factum of lodging of the FIR against the accused person without disclosing the name and identity of the victim and judging the act alleged cannot be termed as ‘media trial’,” the April 9 order read.