Can’t treat ‘unequals as equals’: Sikkim High Court on blind vs low-vision job candidates

The case arose from a plea filed by Ravi Tamang, who challenged the selection processes conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission in 2017 and 2022. (Image generated using AI)

Sikkim High Court news: Emphasising that disability and dignity are fundamentally interconnected, the Sikkim High Court has directed the state government to consider the issue of sub-classification within the “blindness and low vision” category of public employment within three months.

Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque was hearing a plea of a man who lost his eyesight completely at the age of three, challenging the unified classification of “blindness and low vision” in the state recruitment process.

“Disability law recognises the right of both blind and low-vision persons to live with dignity, proportionate to the challenges and physical limitations they endure. Disability and dignity are fundamentally interconnected. The recognition of dignity affirms that every individual, irrespective of disability, is entitled to respect, autonomy, and equal rights,” the Sikkim High Court said on April 18, adding that it also imposes an obligation to dismantle barriers that impede the full realisation of such dignity.