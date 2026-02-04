Sigachi blast case: Telangana HC grants conditional bail to MD Amith Raj Sinha

The court directed the petitioner to execute a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to Amith Raj Sinha, the managing director (MD) of Sigachi Industries Ltd, in connection with the explosion at the company’s Pashamylaram factory in Sangareddy district that killed 54 people and left several injured on June 30 last year.

Sinha, accused no 2 in the First Information Report (FIR) registered at BDL Bhanoor police station and charged under sections 105, 110, 118(1) and 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was arrested on December 27.

In an order dated February 2, Justice K Sujana took into consideration that the investigation is already complete and a chargesheet has been filed. The court also noted that the petitioner was cooperating with the investigation before coming to the conclusion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was not required.