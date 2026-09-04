Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court calls accused ‘prime conspirator’, denies bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, holding that he was “one of the prime conspirators” in the crime.

In an order, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said the petitioner, Joginder Singh alias Joga, had provided shelter to the assailants and a weapon to one of his co-accused. The Bench also noted that he absconded after being nominated as an accused and was declared a proclaimed offender.

“He (Joga) came to be arrested only on June 26, 2023. He has a lengthy criminal record. There is every possibility that he would abscond from justice, tamper with the evidence or influence eyewitnesses in case he is granted the concession of bail,” the single-judge Bench observed.