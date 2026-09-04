Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court calls accused ‘prime conspirator’, denies bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court denied bail to Joginder Singh in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, citing his past record.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 05:03 PM IST
Sidhu Moosewala, Firing incident Sidhu Moosewala friend, Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab gun violence, Punjab crime, Punjab police, celebrity association attack, Indian expressSidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. (File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, holding that he was “one of the prime conspirators” in the crime.

In an order, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said the petitioner, Joginder Singh alias Joga, had provided shelter to the assailants and a weapon to one of his co-accused. The Bench also noted that he absconded after being nominated as an accused and was declared a proclaimed offender.

“He (Joga) came to be arrested only on June 26, 2023. He has a lengthy criminal record. There is every possibility that he would abscond from justice, tamper with the evidence or influence eyewitnesses in case he is granted the concession of bail,” the single-judge Bench observed.

The high court was hearing Joginder Singh’s first petition seeking regular bail in an FIR registered at Police Station City-1, Mansa, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and the Prisons Act.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Ramandeep Singh Gill submitted that Joginder Singh had been falsely implicated, and the best case against him was that he was acquainted with his co-accused and had allegedly arranged shelter for the shooters at the asking of Goldy Brar before the incident. The counsel argued that the allegations would constitute an offence under Section 212 (hides or shelters a criminal) of the IPC alone.

The petitioner’s counsel further submitted that the disclosure statements of co-accused and the petitioner’s own disclosure/confessional statement were inadmissible in evidence. He also pointed out that the petitioner had been in custody since June 26, 2023, while only 20 of the 180 prosecution witnesses had been examined, and argued that the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.

Opposing the plea, the State submitted that the investigation revealed that the petitioner, allegedly acting at the behest of Goldy Brar, arranged accommodation and safe shelters for shooters Priyawart alias Fauji, Ankit alias Sersa, Kashish alias Kuldeep, and Deepak Mundi before the offence.

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The State argued that his role was an “integral link in the chain of conspiracy” and could not be treated as remote, incidental or confined merely to post-occurrence assistance. It further alleged that he provided a 30-bore pistol to co-accused Rajinder Singh alias Joker. The State also opposed bail citing his criminal antecedents, stating that 20 cases were registered against him.

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The State counsel submitted that the petitioner had remained beyond the reach of the investigating agency despite warrants and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mansa, on February 27, 2023. He was subsequently produced before the competent court at Mansa and formally arrested in the present case on June 26, 2023.

The high court, taking into account the allegations and the petitioner’s antecedents, dismissed the bail plea.

“In view of the allegations levelled against the petitioner as also his antecedents, I do not deem it appropriate to grant him the concession of bail. Therefore, the present petition stands dismissed,” the Bench ordered.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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