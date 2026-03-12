Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to accused who ‘tracked’ singer’s final movements

Sidhu Moose Wala news: Taking note of the case’s “seriousness and gravity”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed the bail plea of the man who allegedly recced the whereabouts and passed down the information to the main accused in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing the bail plea of one Prabhdeep Singh and held, “Considering the seriousness and gravity of the offence, the stage of the trial and the fact that the testimony of the complainant-who is a crucial witness has not yet been fully recorded, this court is of the view that no ground is made to grant the concession of regular bail to the petitioner at this stage. Consequently, the present second petition seeking regular bail is dismissed on merits.”