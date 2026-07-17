Karnataka High Court cancels drug case against Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth

A police search at a party at ‘I Bar’ in Bengaluru’s Park Hotel on June 12, 2022, led to Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest on drug charges. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has cancelled the criminal case against actor Shakti Kapoor’s son, Siddhanth, and two others for allegedly consuming drugs at a Bengaluru hotel party in 2022.

The police had registered a case against Siddhanth, Akil Sony, and Hartosh Singh on June 13, 2022, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Following this, the accused had moved the court, filing two petitions.

On July 9, Justice M Nagaprasanna allowed the petitions and cancelled the case.

According to Kapoor, on June 12, 2022, he was invited to perform as a disc jockey for four hours at a party at ‘I Bar’ in Bengaluru’s Park Hotel. During the party, he said, the Halasuru police conducted a search and allegedly recovered 5 gm of ganja and 4.86 gm of MDMA, which was found lying in a dustbin in a corner of the party venue.