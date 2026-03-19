‘Women empowerment doesn’t mean they should be made saints’: Kerala High Court in Shwetha Menon obscenity case

While quashing criminal proceedings against Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon in an obscenity case, the Kerala High Court observed that the empowerment of women does not mean that they should be made saints, but it entails recognising their individuality, aspirations and accomplishments with dignity and fairness.

Justice C S Dias allowed the plea filed by Menon and quashed the case registered against her under Sections 3 (keeping brothel or allowing premises to be used as brothel) and 5 (procuring, inducing or taking person for prostitution) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Section 67 (A) (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.