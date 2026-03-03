Topper of 2025 Advocate-on-Record exam Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj on how he cracked tough test: YouTube, mentors and holidays

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

A role of distinction and integrity in the rigorous ecology of the Supreme Court of India, an Advocate-on-Record (AoR) is a lawyer with the sole authority to file documents, initiate proceedings and plead cases in the apex court. The result of the 2025 AoR test, announced recently, has put 31-year-old Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj at the forefront of the legal world. Not only did Bhardwaj top the list, but he also met the requirements for the prestigious role.

A graduate who honed his craft in the chambers of some of the country’s most respected senior counsels, Bhardwaj, the founder of Pravah Law, represents a shifting tide in the “corridors of power” where young AoRs are increasingly stepping beyond filings to lead arguments themselves.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express legal vertical, Bhardwaj discusses the evolution of Supreme Court practice, the rigours behind what it actually takes to crack one of the toughest exams in the legal profession and why the next generation of lawyers must bridge the gap between academic theory and courtroom reality. For Bhardwaj, his journey is more than just a badge – it carries immense value to him.

Edited excerpts:

Beyond professional certification, what does this achievement mean to you personally?

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: It means a great deal. If you identify yourself as a lawyer who primarily practises in the Supreme Court, it is a significant validation. A competent committee, after a tough examination, has found you suitable to be conferred with this title, which carries immense value.

There is also a practical dimension. Today, clients are increasingly aware that if you want to be recognised as a credible practitioner in the Supreme Court, being an AoR matters. This growing recognition makes the qualification even more meaningful.

Story continues below this ad

You have been practising for several years and have already established Pravah Law. Was there a specific reason you chose to write the AoR exam at this stage of your career?

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: Yes, I was contemplating whether to take the exam for some time. As I mentioned, there is increasing recognition that AoRs are the only authorised lawyers who can file cases in the Supreme Court. Your credibility, in many ways, is linked to whether you have that designation. However, I was initially uncertain. There is a perception that if you want to build a pure counsel practice where you primarily argue matters and don’t handle filings, then the AoR qualification may not be essential. But after speaking to several seniors, I concluded that obtaining the qualification would only strengthen my practice.

Today, especially among younger practitioners, AoRs are increasingly arguing their own matters. Judges, too, are encouraging young AoRs. So the earlier perception that AoRs merely file matters and always engage seniors to argue is no longer entirely accurate.

Could you take us through a typical day during your preparation phase? How did you balance intense study with active litigation practice?

Story continues below this ad

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: Fortunately, the AoR examination is scheduled in June, during the Supreme Court’s summer vacation. This appears to be a conscious decision by the examiners. Once the court rises for vacation in late May, you get about 10 to 15 days exclusively for preparation.

That window is extremely important because the syllabus is vast and demanding. Personally, I found it difficult to prepare alongside active practice. So I largely segregated the two phases. During the vacation period, I focused entirely on preparation since there were no ongoing court matters to handle.

Behind every topper is usually a strong support system of mentors, colleagues, and family. Who were the pillars in your journey?

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: Absolutely. My mentors, family, and friends have been invaluable. Some of my friends had already taken the AoR exam, and their guidance helped tremendously. I was fortunate to train under senior counsel. When I began assisting them, they were not yet senior counsel, which meant I received exposure to a wide range of responsibilities, drafting, briefing, and assisting in arguments.

Story continues below this ad

When they were designated, I continued assisting them in various matters. This hands-on exposure was invaluable for the AoR exam. In the Leading Cases paper, for instance, many judgments I studied were cases I had either worked on or closely followed. That familiarity significantly strengthened my preparation.

The legal profession is known for its high pressure. How do you safeguard your mental health, both in general and while preparing for such a competitive exam like this?

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: It’s challenging. Lawyers often work seven days a week when the court is in session. You have to consciously carve out time for physical activity, whether it’s walking, playing a sport, or pursuing a hobby like music.

Physical and mental health are closely connected. I wouldn’t say I have perfected the balance, but I’m working toward it and learning from those around me who manage it better.

Story continues below this ad

Any pro tips or golden rules for the next generation of lawyers planning to take the AoR exam?

Shrutanjaya Bhardwaj: Yes, a few key ones. First, finish the paper. It is more important to attempt all questions than to write perfect answers. There is a well-known saying: Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Keep an eye on the clock and move forward when necessary.

Second, use the excellent lecture resources available online. Lectures organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association are available on YouTube. Some are truly outstanding.

One lecture that greatly helped me was by Senior Advocate Gagan Gupta on practice and procedure. I would say a significant portion of my preparation stemmed from that lecture, taking notes, reviewing the judgments, provisions, and rules he referred to. These lectures are a goldmine, not just for AoR aspirants but for practitioners generally.

Story continues below this ad

Third, cultivate the habit of writing. Since my college days, I have written articles for journals and newspapers. That habit helped immensely in structuring arguments clearly and defending positions in writing, which is exactly what the exam demands.