‘Should not spoil his career’: MP High Court quashes FIR against student over protest

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR and criminal proceedings against a “bright student” for allegedly violating an unlawful assembly order during a protest, observing that the petitioner should not be unnecessarily dragged into criminal proceedings, spoiling his entire career for a trivial reason.

Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi was dealing with the plea of a student who has been chargesheeted in a case where he was agitating against the registration of an FIR against some members of the tribal community.

Granting relief to the petitioner, the court noted that he has scored distinction in four out of five subjects in Class 12. “Such a bright student should not be unnecessarily dragged in criminal proceedings, spoiling his entire career only for a trivial reason that he accompanied six persons who were agitating against the registration of an FIR against some of the members of the tribal community,” the November 2 order stated.