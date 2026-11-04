‘Should not spoil his career’: MP High Court quashes FIR against student over protest

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR and criminal proceedings against a “bright student” for allegedly violating an unlawful assembly order during a protest, observing that the petitioner should not be unnecessarily dragged into criminal proceedings, spoiling his entire career for a trivial reason.
Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi was dealing with the plea of a student who has been chargesheeted in a case where he was agitating against the registration of an FIR against some members of the tribal community.
Granting relief to the petitioner, the court noted that he has scored distinction in four out of five subjects in Class 12. “Such a bright student should not be unnecessarily dragged in criminal proceedings, spoiling his entire career only for a trivial reason that he accompanied six persons who were agitating against the registration of an FIR against some of the members of the tribal community,” the November 2 order stated.
The case originated from an incident on June 30, 2024, when the police registered an FIR against several members of a tribal community. Aggrieved by this action, members of the organisation Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), including the petitioner, who is described in order as a student with strong academic records and professional teaching qualifications, submitted an application to the police on July 6, 2024, seeking the cancellation of the initial FIR.
On the same day, the police registered a new FIR against seven JAYS members, alleging that they gathered at the police station carrying banners and raising slogans without obtaining the mandatory prior permission from the sub-divisional officer. The police claimed this unauthorised assembly breached an order previously issued by the district magistrate under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying a public servant’s order.
Following the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet, adding a further charge for allegedly obstructing police officers from exiting the station premises to perform their duties. Based on this final report, the trial court officially took cognisance of the matter on December 16, 2024.
The petitioner then approached the high court to quash the FIR, chargesheet, and cognisance order. Appearing for him, advocate Parv Birla argued that the petitioner was implicated in the case only because he was a JAYS member and because he protested in connection with the police action against the tribal community members.
The judge noted that under BNS, a court can take cognisance of disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant only on a written complaint by the public servant concerned or their administrative superior. In this case, the SHO acted as the complainant and registered the FIR himself without any written complaint from the district magistrate who issued the order.
Upon examining the investigating officer’s official crime detail form and spot map, the court observed, “The spot map would show that seven persons were gathered at a place which is at some distance from the building of the police station. As such, even by looking at the spot map prepared by the investigating officer, no offence under Section 126 of BNS is made out.”