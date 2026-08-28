‘Should have space to walk’: Court refuses to halt Safe Footpath Campaign in Bengaluru

Observing that pedestrians must have adequate space to walk on footpaths, the Karnataka High Court Friday refused to stay the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)’s Safe Footpath Campaign, as sought by an urban strategist.

Responding to petitioner R Rajgopalan’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha said, “In so far as the Safe Footpath Campaign is concerned, it is designed to ensure that pedestrians can walk on footpaths and not be obstructed; we find no grounds to interdict the said campaign.”

Appearing in person, Rajgopalan argued that the campaign is being executed incoherently and its scope has not been defined. He said, “The way the clearing of the footpaths is done is an issue and follow-up on the clearance is also an issue.”