Bombay High Court’s ‘only displaying power’ jibe at food safety body for stopping Cadila drugs sale

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted relief to Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd in its plea against Maharashtra food safety regulator’s action against it and remarked that the authority is required to “be judicious” in its actions. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Tukaram Mundhe, had earlier stopped the sale and distribution of some medicines manufactured by Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd and seized its stock. Rapping the food safety body, the High Court said that the FDA was only “displaying its powers”.

A bench of Acting CJ Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing Cadila’s plea, argued through senior advocate Birendra Saraf, who sought quashing of the “arbitrary” impugned orders that barred the sale and distribution, causing heavy loss to the company.

“The drug was not sold for 20 days. We are not concerned with the loss of senior advocate Saraf’s client. We are concerned that the drug was not available to the patients for 20 days, effectively 32 days till today,” Acting CJ Ghuge said.

Referring to a past HC ruling, the bench led by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said, “Shooting first and asking questions later is a rule of the Wild West which does not apply in the arena of law. Even when it comes to hotels, you shoot first, then ask questions. At least undertake the task of shooting all the insects. The same is happening in this case (Cadila).”

After the High Court’s rebuke, the FDA assured revocation of earlier stop-sale orders against Cadila and said it would follow procedure to issue show-cause notices, allowing written responses for violations before passing any order.

What did Maharashtra food safety body say?

Justifying its action against Cadila, the food safety body alleged that its medicines had similar branding despite different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), risking medication errors.

“We have no doubts about your powers…You only display your powers, but the problem is, as I said last week, you have the power to use the sword, but you use it to kill a mosquito. That is the problem. Power has to be judiciously exercised… How to use the powers with adequate propriety is the question,” Acting CJ Ghuge said.

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The High Court told the FDA lawyer that while it was finding that “at the best” it could hear the petitioners, allow the pleas against the authority and hear similar matters and pass the orders again and again, “your clients are not realising the seriousness of the problem and orders.”