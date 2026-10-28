Shoes sold online for Rs 110 above MRP, student wins Rs 8,000 from e-commerce site

A 20-year-old student won a legal battle with a famous e-commerce website and got compensation of Rs 8,110 when he allegedly found that a shoe he purchased online for Rs 1,135 had a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs 1,025 printed inside it.

The e-commerce platform argued that it only provided an online marketplace for independent sellers and was not responsible for their pricing. However, the consumer court rejected this defence, holding that the platform could be held responsible when a seller overcharged a consumer.

President Suvarna Jayasri, along with members I Nageswara Rao and K Vijaya of the Nizamabad District Consumer Commission, was hearing the complaint of the man.

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“If a third-party seller fails to deliver the correct product, manipulates the price, or fails to fulfil their legal obligations, the marketplace platform can be held directly accountable to ensure the complainant. Therefore, the opposite party (e-commerce platform) is liable to refund the costs of the excess collected amount along with compensation,” the October 14 order read.

Shoe’s printed MRP lower than online price

The 20-year-old claimed that he purchased a pair of running shoes for men through the said online platform in May 2025 for an amount of Rs 1,135. After the said product was delivered, the complainant allegedly found that the said shoes’ MRP rate printed on the inner part showed Rs 1,025, but the e-commerce platform showed the MRP rate as Rs 1,135.

After receiving the product, the student found that there is a difference in the MRP rate and the platform rate. He lodged a complaint before the said e-commerce website about the difference in rates, but the platform allegedly gave an evasive reply.

Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking refund of the shoe amount along with compensation. He contested the case in person.

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E-commerce website’s defence

The e-commerce website, through advocate Kotagiri Maruthi, submitted that the content of the complaint was false, frivolous, fabricated and hence denied. It was argued that the complainant’s grievance concerned the alleged excess amount charged over the MRP of the product purchased.

The lawyer argued that the e-commerce platform merely operates an online platform and all the products on the platform are sold and supplied by independent third-party sellers.

Its counsel said the platform had forwarded the student’s complaint to the seller. According to the platform, the seller acknowledged the difference in the MRP and offered to refund the excess Rs 110. However, the student declined the offer.

The platform argued that it could not be held responsible for the seller’s pricing and claimed that the student was at fault for refusing the proposed refund.

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‘E-commerce platform duty-bound’

The commission held that an e-commerce platform has a responsibility to provide clear information to both buyers and sellers using its services. It said the platform could not avoid responsibility simply by claiming that it was only an intermediary and not the seller or manufacturer.

The commission said the e-commerce platform cannot escape liability under the impression of being an intermediary and not the manufacturer/seller, while it may be a platform for sellers and buyers, etc. “There is a responsibility/duty that no one can misrepresent or misuse anything on the basis of marketplace/platform, it is the biggest online marketplace for trusted customers,” it added.

It further held that the platform could be held responsible for deficiency in service even if the third-party seller was not a party to the complaint. The platform could not avoid liability by blaming the seller when a consumer had been charged more than the MRP, the commission said.

The commission directed the platform to refund the excess Rs 110 and pay Rs 3,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It also directed the platform to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs within 45 days.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights that an e-commerce platform cannot automatically avoid responsibility when a consumer is overcharged by claiming that it merely connects buyers with third-party sellers.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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