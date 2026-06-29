Shoes hold cultural value, says consumer court, awards Rs 21,000 to groom over undelivered pair

The Ludhiana Consumer Commission held the company to be guilty guilty of providing deficient service and resorting to unfair trade practice as it failed to deliver the shoes. (AI Generated Image)

The Ludhiana District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has directed a shoe company to refund Rs 11,000, along with a composite cost of Rs 10,000, for allegedly not delivering a pair of shoes to a bridegroom who had ordered shoes for his marriage.

A bench comprising Sanjeev Batra (president) and Monika Bhagat (member) was hearing a complaint filed by a man who had ordered shoes for his wedding from a shoe company’s website and paid in advance. Still, the shoes were never delivered, and due to urgency, he was forced to buy a different pair.

“The pair of shoes holds significant cultural importance in the ceremonies of marriage, and normally, the bridegroom pays special attention in this regard. Faced with this situation, the complainant left with no option but to purchase another pair of shoes locally, which not only caused mental agony and harassment but added to his embarrassment,” the June 12 ex-parte order read.