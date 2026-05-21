Woman says in-laws compared her to shoe, Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to quash her Rs 50 lakh dowry case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea filed by the husband seeking to set aside the FIR lodged by the wife over allegations of dowry cruelty, including physical and mental harassment.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiMay 21, 2026 10:49 AM IST
himachal pradesh high court dowry FIR crueltyThe court noted that the FIR attributed specific roles to each accused and, therefore, the allegations could not be termed vague to warrant quashing of the proceedings. (AI-generated image)
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Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea to quash the FIR in a dowry misappropriation and harassment case against a woman’s husband and in-laws, observing that courts must strike a “fine balance” between preventing misuse of matrimonial offences and ensuring that genuine cases are not stifled at the threshold.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea by the husband seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) and criminal proceedings in the case filed by his wife alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of property.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla Himachal Pradesh High Court dowry Justice Rakesh Kainthla said the court cannot conduct a mini-trial to determine the correctness of the allegations.

“The court has to strike a fine balance, and it has to see that the allegations made against the accused for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 498A of IPC (cruelty) are not general, vague or omnibus to rope in the husband’s relatives. At the same time, the court should not scuttle a genuine case filed under Section 498A of the IPC,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order read.

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FIR mentions ‘specific roles’

  • The high court noted that the FIR attributed specific roles to each of the accused and, therefore, the allegations could not be termed vague or omnibus to warrant quashing of the proceedings.
  • The court clarified that it cannot conduct a mini-trial to determine the correctness of the allegations in the FIR.
  • The Himachal Pradesh High Court thus dismissed the husband’s plea seeking the quashing of the criminal proceedings against him and his family.

‘Insulted by showing slippers’

  • The wife’s police complaint states that she got married in March 2024 as per Hindu rites and customs, the Himachal Pradesh High Court noted.
  • The husband’s family members allegedly demanded dowry before the marriage and insisted that it should be solemnised at a particular place.
  • It was claimed that 20 tolas of gold and silver ornaments and clothes were given to the husband’s family members.
  • She was allegedly told that other families had offered Rs 50 lakh and a car for the marriage and that she should arrange a large car and a fixed deposit (FD) worth Rs 50 lakh from her father.
  • She also alleged physical harassment on expressing her family’s inability to meet these demands.
  • The wife alleged that her sister-in-law once discussed a police raid involving her husband and blamed her relatives for the same.
  • She further alleged that her mother-in-law pressured her to get the matter settled through political influence and by spending money if necessary.
  • The wife also alleged that her sister-in-law insulted her by showing her slippers and saying that her status in the matrimonial home was no better than a shoe.
  • She was also allegedly pressured to secure a transfer for the sister-in-law, the Himachal Pradesh High Court was informed.
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Husband seeks restitution of conjugal rights

  • The husband, however, claimed that the wife left the matrimonial home in August 2024 without any reason.
  • The wife, on the other hand, alleged that before taking her back, her husband demanded arrangements of Rs 60–70 lakh and when she failed to arrange the money, he refused to take her back.
  • Subsequently, the husband filed a plea seeking restitution of conjugal rights.
  • In November 2024, the wife claimed that she returned to the matrimonial home with her parents, relatives and panchayat members.
  • She alleged that she was denied entry, threatened by her mother-in-law, and discovered that her jewellery and clothes kept in an almirah were missing.
  • In December 2024, she filed a complaint alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of property.
  • Aggrieved by the FIR and the filing of the chargesheet, the husband moved the Himachal Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings, arguing that the allegations were false, vague and motivated by the matrimonial dispute.

Arguments

Appearing for the husband, advocate Y P Sood argued before the Himachal Pradesh High Court that the allegations made by the wife were false and vague, and were made as a counterblast to the petition filed by his client to seek the restitution of the conjugal rights. No action should be taken on the basis of the allegations, he added.

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He prayed that the present petition be allowed and the FIR and consequential proceedings be quashed.

Representing the state, additional advocate general Jitender Sharma submitted that the wife had specifically alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and his relatives to bring dowry and money from her parental family.

It was further submitted before the Himachal Pradesh High Court that she was being compelled to approach a local politician for the settlement of the dispute and for securing the transfer of her sister-in-law.

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Sharma added that the woman was humiliated by being shown slippers and that, after she left the matrimonial home, the dowry kept in her almirah was allegedly misappropriated by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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