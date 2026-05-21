Woman says in-laws compared her to shoe, Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to quash her Rs 50 lakh dowry case

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea to quash the FIR in a dowry misappropriation and harassment case against a woman’s husband and in-laws, observing that courts must strike a “fine balance” between preventing misuse of matrimonial offences and ensuring that genuine cases are not stifled at the threshold.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea by the husband seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) and criminal proceedings in the case filed by his wife alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of property.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla said the court cannot conduct a mini-trial to determine the correctness of the allegations.
“The court has to strike a fine balance, and it has to see that the allegations made against the accused for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 498A of IPC (cruelty) are not general, vague or omnibus to rope in the husband’s relatives. At the same time, the court should not scuttle a genuine case filed under Section 498A of the IPC,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order read.
The husband, however, claimed that the wife left the matrimonial home in August 2024 without any reason.
The wife, on the other hand, alleged that before taking her back, her husband demanded arrangements of Rs 60–70 lakh and when she failed to arrange the money, he refused to take her back.
Subsequently, the husband filed a plea seeking restitution of conjugal rights.
In November 2024, the wife claimed that she returned to the matrimonial home with her parents, relatives and panchayat members.
She alleged that she was denied entry, threatened by her mother-in-law, and discovered that her jewellery and clothes kept in an almirah were missing.
In December 2024, she filed a complaint alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of property.
Aggrieved by the FIR and the filing of the chargesheet, the husband moved the Himachal Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings, arguing that the allegations were false, vague and motivated by the matrimonial dispute.
Arguments
Appearing for the husband, advocate Y P Sood argued before the Himachal Pradesh High Court that the allegations made by the wife were false and vague, and were made as a counterblast to the petition filed by his client to seek the restitution of the conjugal rights. No action should be taken on the basis of the allegations, he added.
He prayed that the present petition be allowed and the FIR and consequential proceedings be quashed.
Representing the state, additional advocate general Jitender Sharma submitted that the wife had specifically alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and his relatives to bring dowry and money from her parental family.
It was further submitted before the Himachal Pradesh High Court that she was being compelled to approach a local politician for the settlement of the dispute and for securing the transfer of her sister-in-law.
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Sharma added that the woman was humiliated by being shown slippers and that, after she left the matrimonial home, the dowry kept in her almirah was allegedly misappropriated by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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