Woman says in-laws compared her to shoe, Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to quash her Rs 50 lakh dowry case

The court noted that the FIR attributed specific roles to each accused and, therefore, the allegations could not be termed vague to warrant quashing of the proceedings. (AI-generated image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea to quash the FIR in a dowry misappropriation and harassment case against a woman’s husband and in-laws, observing that courts must strike a “fine balance” between preventing misuse of matrimonial offences and ensuring that genuine cases are not stifled at the threshold.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea by the husband seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) and criminal proceedings in the case filed by his wife alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation and misappropriation of property.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla said the court cannot conduct a mini-trial to determine the correctness of the allegations. Justice Rakesh Kainthla said the court cannot conduct a mini-trial to determine the correctness of the allegations.

“The court has to strike a fine balance, and it has to see that the allegations made against the accused for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 498A of IPC (cruelty) are not general, vague or omnibus to rope in the husband’s relatives. At the same time, the court should not scuttle a genuine case filed under Section 498A of the IPC,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order read.